Ben Affleck 'Didn't Feel Comfortable' As Jennifer Lopez's Date At 2023 Grammys: 'All Eyes Were On Him,' Spills Source
While all eyes were on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at one of Hollywood's biggest nights of the year, the A-list actor seemed to want to be anywhere but at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Affleck quickly began trending on Sunday night, February 5, after fans took notice that he seemed less than thrilled to attend the 2023 Grammy Awards with his wife.
Though the actor "looked anxious and bored" throughout the evening, an insider explained to a news publication that he was simply uncomfortable by the amount of attention the famous pair was getting — nevertheless, he was happy to show up for his wife.
"Ben was on his best behavior as Jen's date, that's the only reason he was there," dished the source. "But it was obvious that he didn’t feel comfortable because all eyes were on him."
The Oscar-winner's Sunday night appearance marked his first — and possible last — time at the Grammys after Twitter had a field day over his disinterested appearance, which was captured multiple times throughout the night as the cameras continued to pan over to the couple.
“However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” quipped one Twitter user, as another joked, "Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys."
"Ben Affleck looks like he was dragged along to girls night and told to stay off his phone," teased a third.
Luckily for the Deep Water star — who wed the "On The Floor" vocalist two times, one in July and again the following month — he didn't have to pose for the cameras on the red carpet, as both he and Lopez opted out of the overwhelming affair.
Lopez was actually first seen at the star-studded event when she took the stage to present Harry Styles with the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Harry's House.
Bennifer 2.0 stayed for the remainder of the three-hour award show after her duties were finished, with host Trevor Noah doing a skit sitting next to the couple as he pretended to talk to his mom on the phone.
Affleck's cameo appearance instantly became a meme after Lopez realized they were on camera and nudged her husband to liven up.
