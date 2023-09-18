OK Magazine
Marital Problems? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Appear Tense After Actor Shares Intimate Moment With Ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seemed a bit tense during a recent flea market date.

Despite the evident PDA between the two during the Sunday, September 17, outing in Los Angeles, Calif., the Argo actor and the musical artist looked pensive as they strolled the booths at the outdoor shopping area with Lopez’s child Emme.

The married couple walked with their arms wrapped around each other with serious looks on their faces. The Maid In Manhattan actress — who wore cropped cardigan and wide-leg jeans — was seen putting her hand on her husband's butt as Affleck — who rocked jeans and a gray sweater — seemed lost in his thoughts.

The sighting comes as the Boston native was caught sharing an intimate moment with his former wife, Jennifer Garner, while dropping her off at her car.

Although the interaction appeared to just be a hug, the internet went wild, calling the 13 Going on 30 star — who shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with Affleck — a "homewrecker" for getting so close to Lopez's current spouse.

"Jennifer Garner is a homewrecking b---- and Ben Affleck is a cheating drunk. Let them toxic exes be together. JLO needs to grab all her money and run. This is not coparenting this is cheating," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I hope these two become broke and Ben drinks himself into outer space for the pain they have caused JLO," another user chimed in about the alleged situation. "Old hag Jennifer Garner trying to put the moves on her ex now married Ben Affleck. Gross what a real classy lady. Hope God sends her the kharma she deserves," a third person wrote.

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 until they officially divorced in 2018. In 2022, the Good Will Hunting star wed his former flame — whom he was previously engaged to in 2002 before breaking it off in 2004.

Daily Mail obtained photos of Lopez and Affleck.

