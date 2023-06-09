Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner Are 'Getting Along, Which Makes Ben Affleck Really Happy'
Earlier this year, Jennifer Garner admitted she didn't like seeing any member of her family being "made into a meme" — and since she was likely referring to Ben Affleck's viral bored faces at the Grammys, his wife Jennifer Lopez reportedly felt "humiliated" by the actress' words.
However, the modern family's healthy dynamic helped the adults work through their issues.
"Jen and J.Lo have since been able to resolve their differences, for the most part. Seraphina and Emme are super close, so that’s been a huge factor," an insider spilled to a magazine of Affleck and Garner's 14-year-old, as well as Lopez and Marc Anthony's 15-year-old, bringing everyone together. "They realized they had no choice but to bury the hatchet."
The source explained that Garner appears to "value her privacy more" than Lopez, 53, so when the Alias alum, 51, would "see her kids photographed out in public with J.Lo, their dad and step-siblings, Jen thought it felt calculated."
In the end, the stars realized they just wanted their kids — Garner is also a mom to Violet, 17, and Samuel, 11, while Emme has twin Max — to be happy. "They don’t want to see the children suffer from a public spat between them. Seraphina and Emme are inseparable, and neither woman would come between their bond," the source shared.
The insider noted the ladies also "made peace" for the sake of Affleck, 50. "Jen likes who Ben has become with J.Lo," the source shared. "He’s stepped up to the plate in many ways."
Nonetheless, the source admitted it's unlikely that the two moms will ever hang out one-on-one, but they're still cordial enough to make small talks when they cross paths, and they recently "had a very pleasant chat when J.Lo dropped Emme off at Jen’s house."
"They are getting along, which makes Ben really happy," concluded the insider.