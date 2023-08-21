Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 1st Wedding Anniversary to Ben Affleck With Never-Before-Seen Photos From Georgia Ceremony

The first snap depicted the beaming Oscar winner, 51, clad in a white tuxedo and black bow tie as he held his bride in his arms. The mom-of-two, 54, stunned in a white high-neck frock and veil.

The second photo seems to be from the wedding party, as Lopez changed into a sleeveless white gown that featured a deep V-cut down the center. She accessorized with layers of pearled necklaces, which also wrapped around her neck.

The newlyweds shared a sweet kiss as fireworks went off in the background. As OK! reported, the nuptials took place at their multimillion-dollar Georgia estate.