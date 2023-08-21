Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 1st Wedding Anniversary to Ben Affleck With Never-Before-Seen Photos From Georgia Ceremony
It's been one year of wedded bliss for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez!
The singer marked their first wedding anniversary with a touching Instagram post, which featured two never-before-seen photos from their special day.
Alongside the photo was a caption that included lyrics from her track "Dear Ben Part II," which is from her new album This Is Me…Now.
"One year ago today 🤍," she wrote. "Dear Ben ... Sitting here alone ... Looking at my ring ring ... Feeling overwhelmed ... It makes me wanna sing sing ... How did we end up here ... Without a rewind ... Oh my ... This is my life…Jennifer 🤍#DearBenPartII #ThisIsMeNow."
The first snap depicted the beaming Oscar winner, 51, clad in a white tuxedo and black bow tie as he held his bride in his arms. The mom-of-two, 54, stunned in a white high-neck frock and veil.
The second photo seems to be from the wedding party, as Lopez changed into a sleeveless white gown that featured a deep V-cut down the center. She accessorized with layers of pearled necklaces, which also wrapped around her neck.
The newlyweds shared a sweet kiss as fireworks went off in the background. As OK! reported, the nuptials took place at their multimillion-dollar Georgia estate.
It was just one month earlier that the Maid in Manhattan actress shared photos from her 54th birthday celebration.
"Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!" she wrote in her newsletter, referring to her twins Emme and Max, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and her stepchildren, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, the kids Affleck co-parents with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
"I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life's journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with," the superstar added.