Jennifer Garner Accused of Being a 'Homewrecker' After Sharing Intimate Moment With Ex Ben Affleck: 'This Is Not Coparenting’
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck shared an intimate embrace and fans are seemingly not happy about it!
On Friday, September 15, the 13 Going on 30 star was spotted in the car with her ex-husband along with their daughter Seraphina, 14. The duo hugged in the vehicle as they smiled at one another. They leaned into each other happily as Garner was in the backseat and Affleck in the driver's seat.
The Good Will Hunting alum then drove Garner to her car, where she got out and took off.
After snaps of the interaction were revealed, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give their opinions on the meet up.
"Jennifer Garner is a homewrecking b---- and Ben Affleck is a cheating drunk. Let them toxic exes be together. JLO needs to grab all her money and run. This is not coparenting this is cheating," one user penned of the divorced couple, while mentioning Affleck's new wife of 1-year, Jennifer Lopez.
"I hope these two become broke and Ben drinks himself into outer space for the pain they have caused JLO," another person wrote, while a third added, "Old hag Jennifer Garner trying to put the moves on her ex now married Ben Affleck. Gross what a real classy lady. Hope God sends her the kharma she deserves."
After one publication shared a tweet about how joyful Garner looked after seeing her former lover, one user said, "Of course she is happy she was caught making the moves on her newly married ex-husband in his car on Friday. Maybe if she breaks up his marriage then he can come back and sleep on her couch and drink a bottle of booze every night like the good old days."
"Cherishing time? Lol. Was she cherishing time when she was caught laying all over her ex husband in a car on Friday?" a fifth person added.
Despite rumors that the two may be secretly rekindling things, in August, Garner and her boyfriend John Miller made a rare public appearance. The duo appeared fresh faced as they were spotted jogging together in the mother-of-three's Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood, seemingly indicating the couple is going strong.
Page Six reported on the interaction.