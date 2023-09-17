Jennifer Garner Accused of Being a 'Homewrecker' After Sharing Intimate Moment With Ex Ben Affleck: 'This Is Not Coparenting’

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck shared an intimate embrace and fans are seemingly not happy about it!

On Friday, September 15, the 13 Going on 30 star was spotted in the car with her ex-husband along with their daughter Seraphina, 14. The duo hugged in the vehicle as they smiled at one another. They leaned into each other happily as Garner was in the backseat and Affleck in the driver's seat.