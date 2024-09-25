Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Divorce Is 'More Complicated Than It Appears on the Surface': Source
Though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez came together earlier this month to have lunch with all of their kids, a source claimed things aren't going so smoothly behind closed doors.
According to an insider, the estranged spouses are having "a hard time with their split and are trying to move forward in the most respectful way possible."
The source said the "split is more complicated than it appears on the surface," possibly referring to how the pair does not have a prenup.
One major sticking point is money, as they're both entitled to any cash the other made during their two-year marriage. The source said the biggest thing up in the air is potential profits from the production company the Boston native, 52, created with pal Matt Damon, as it launched during his and JLo's marriage.
The exes are trying to work out whether the mom-of-two, 55, will get any of the company's future earnings.
Affleck and the singer have hired celebrity divorce lawyer Lauren Wasser, who was involved in the Oscar winner's split from ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
As OK! reported, another insider claimed the dad-of-three needs to play "nice" in the divorce since he's "basically" at the triple threat's "mercy."
The insider told a news outlet that if Affleck "doesn’t behave the way she wants, she’ll sink her fangs in and make it all that much more miserable."
"The frustration with that from his point of view is that he’s being held back from having fun and enjoying himself because he can’t risk p------ J.Lo off," the source shared. "His big complaint in their marriage was how controlling she was, so you can just imagine how upsetting it is for him that she’s essentially still controlling him."
The Good Will Hunting star "wants to rip the band-aid off and get out there and start having fun again," the insider added.
As OK! reported, the Maid in Manhattan actress filed to end their two-year marriage in August due to irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as April 26.
While Lopez "didn't want their marriage to end, it was clear that Ben was not into it," another insider said.
"The honeymoon phase was very quick for them. Their differences came out early on in the relationship after they got married and were arguing," the source continued. "Being private meant different things to the two and drove a wedge between them. Their relationship was like 'opposites attract' until it wasn't."
The JLo Beauty founder allegedly feels "somewhat duped" by the situation, as she believed Affleck was the love of her life after they rekindled their romance in 2021, years after they broke off their first engagement in the early 2000s.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to sources about the divorce being difficult.