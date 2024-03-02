Ben Affleck Saved Jennifer Lopez's Love Letters While Married to Jennifer Garner, New Documentary Reveals

In one part of the film, Lopez revealed how Affleck had kept all their written communication to one another over the years despite his 2005-2018 marriage to ex Jennifer Garner, whom he shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11.

"This book is a book Ben gave me on our first Christmas back together. It is every letter and every email that we wrote to each other from 20 years ago and today," the actress shared of the Good Will Hunting star, whom she tied the knot with in 2022.