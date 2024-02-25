Ben Affleck Fears Jennifer Lopez Will Get Scrutinized for 'Putting Too Much of Herself Out There' in New Documentary
What does Ben Affleck really think of wife Jennifer Lopez’s latest passion project?
According to a source, the Good Will Hunting alum has been worried about how the public will perceive his lover’s new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, a film based on the duo’s 20-year journey back to one another.
Despite his public support, Affleck, 51, allegedly does not understand why the actress, 54, would spend upwards of $20 million of her own money to share their personal life.
“Ben has gotten very good at biting his tongue, but it’s known that he’s not happy at all about J.Lo’s endless need for attention,” the insider shared.
The New England native even expressed this sentiment in the project itself, saying, “Things that are private I always felt are sacred and special because, in part, they’re private. So this was something of an adjustment for me.”
The film also documents how the brunette bombshell chose to share Affleck’s love letters with songwriters on her new album, This Is Me... Now.
“Ben loves J.Lo dearly, and he knew what he was getting into, to an extent,” the source admitted.
“But his fear is that by putting so much of herself out there, J.Lo’s just opening them up to way too much public scrutiny, and that hasn’t helped their relationship historically — far from it,” they added of the pair, who were originally engaged in 2002 before breaking it off in 2004.
As OK! previously reported, Lopez not only shared details about their love life in the documentary, but she seemingly hinted at what goes on in the pair's bedroom in her song also titled "Greatest Love Story Never Told," which was released on February 16.
"Missing your body / Climbing on top of me / Slipping inside of me / Way that I ride it / Bodies aligning / Look at our timing," Lopez sang.
- Jennifer Lopez Gives Steamy Details About Getting Intimate With Ben Affleck in 'Greatest Love Story Never Told' Lyrics
- Jennifer Lopez 'Truly' Believes Ben Affleck Is the 'Love of Her Life': 'Their Families Have Blended Beautifully'
- Marital Issues? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Under a Lot of Pressure' 1 Year After Their Wedding
Another line read, "found each other twice in one lifetime,” referencing the couple rekindling their romance in 2021 and tying the knot in 2022.
In a recent interview, the Selena star confessed she never thought she and Affleck would get back together.
"I fell in love with the love of my life [earlier in life] and for whatever reasons ... we needed to grow and do other things," she shared.
"We both went off and had children with other people and other relationships, but you know in my mind I kind of had it like, 'Oh, that was kind of the one,'" Lopez added of her relationship with ex Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme.
Affleck also has three kids of his own: Seraphina, Violet and Samuel, whom he co-parents with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
"I was like 'I'm good on my own, I'm fine, I love my life.' And when you get to that place, I think that’s when the universe kind of opened up to me and was like, 'OK now you’re ready,'” she continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I couldn't believe it and I don’t think he could either," the “On the Floor” artist added. "It's not something we ever planned. We really had moved on with our lives but when we reconnected, it was almost instant and we just knew."
Life & Style reported on Affleck's fear.