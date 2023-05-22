Ben Affleck Passionately Kisses Wife Jennifer Lopez As Couple Approaches First Wedding Anniversary: Photos
So in love! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were radiating happiness while shopping over the weekend.
The Hollywood couple couldn't keep their hands off each other during their day out, as they shared an affectionate smooch before crossing the street in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 20.
The outing seemed to be filled with hilarious humor, causing the "On The Floor" singer to throw her head back laughing at something her handsome husband must have said, photos obtained by OK! revealed.
The Good Will Hunting actor and his lovely lady sweetly held hands during the shopping spree — which included a purchase from Daiso, a Japanese-founded value store.
Affleck's clean-cut beard looked freshly groomed, as he donned a beige button up layered over a white undershirt. The Air star also threw on a pair of blue jeans, black sunglasses and neutral-toned Nike shoes.
As expected, Lopez stunned in a dainty striped sun dress and summer wedges. The Marry Me actress accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, sunglasses, a brown YSL shoulder bag and, of course, her diamond wedding ring.
The attractive duo was joined by Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
Emme held onto a purchase from Tokyo Japanese Life while keeping warm in a Tommy Hilfiger navy crewneck, loose-fitting jean shorts, white socks and black high-top converse.
The wholesome family trip to Beverly Hills comes as Lopez and Affleck prepare to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.
The lovebirds' special day seems to hold even more importance after the Shotgun Wedding actress and her hubby broke off their first engagement more than 20 years ago.
Lopez, 53, recently expressed how excited she was to celebrate the anniversary of her vows during the premiere of her new film, The Mother, on Wednesday, May 10, as OK! previously reported.
"This whole entire year has been so special," the "Lets Get Loud" performer gushed in regards to tying the knot with Affleck. "Getting married last year and having a lot of firsts this year together so it's been beautiful."
While Affleck is a loving stepfather to Lopez's twins, the Hustlers star is also a proud stepmom to the Gone Girl actor's three children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — whom the 50-year-old shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.