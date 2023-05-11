Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Pack on the PDA at 'The Mother' Premiere as Singer Gushes Over First Year of Marriage — See Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez showed their love off for the world to see!
The power couple stepped out on the red carpet together on Wednesday, May 10, for the world premiere of Lopez's new film The Mother in Los Angeles.
The Latin superstar rocked a long off-white coat, matching skirt and bra top while packing on the PDA with her husband, who wore a black jacket and pants which he paired with a white dress shirt. The married duo of almost one year even delighted photographers with a steamy kiss.
While strutting past the cameras, Lopez took time to gush over her happily ever after with Affleck, whom she wed twice last summer. "This whole entire year has been so special," she noted of becoming the Good Will Hunting star's wife. "Getting married last year and having a lot of firsts this year together so it's been beautiful."
The pair have been settling into their new life with their blended family — which includes Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck's children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — and continuing to look for their dream home.
"He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him," the "Get Right" singer said of the Argo actor's relationship with her kids in a recent interview. "And they appreciate him, and so do I."
Last year, Lopez opened up about the journey she's been on with Affleck in bringing both sets of children together after they rekindled their early 2000's romance. “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," she said in a 2022 interview. "They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far."
Access Hollywood conducted the interview with Lopez about her first year of marriage.