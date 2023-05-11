Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Pack on the PDA at 'The Mother' Premiere as Singer Gushes Over First Year of Marriage — See Photos

The Latin superstar rocked a long off-white coat, matching skirt and bra top while packing on the PDA with her husband, who wore a black jacket and pants which he paired with a white dress shirt. The married duo of almost one year even delighted photographers with a steamy kiss.

While strutting past the cameras, Lopez took time to gush over her happily ever after with Affleck, whom she wed twice last summer. "This whole entire year has been so special," she noted of becoming the Good Will Hunting star's wife. "Getting married last year and having a lot of firsts this year together so it's been beautiful."