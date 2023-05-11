OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Pack on the PDA at 'The Mother' Premiere as Singer Gushes Over First Year of Marriage — See Photos

ben jen
Source: Mega
By:

May 11 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez showed their love off for the world to see!

The power couple stepped out on the red carpet together on Wednesday, May 10, for the world premiere of Lopez's new film The Mother in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
benjen
Source: Mega

The Latin superstar rocked a long off-white coat, matching skirt and bra top while packing on the PDA with her husband, who wore a black jacket and pants which he paired with a white dress shirt. The married duo of almost one year even delighted photographers with a steamy kiss.

While strutting past the cameras, Lopez took time to gush over her happily ever after with Affleck, whom she wed twice last summer. "This whole entire year has been so special," she noted of becoming the Good Will Hunting star's wife. "Getting married last year and having a lot of firsts this year together so it's been beautiful."

Article continues below advertisement
benjlo
Source: Mega

The pair have been settling into their new life with their blended family — which includes Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck's children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — and continuing to look for their dream home.

"He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him," the "Get Right" singer said of the Argo actor's relationship with her kids in a recent interview. "And they appreciate him, and so do I."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement
jenniferlopez
Source: Mega
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Last year, Lopez opened up about the journey she's been on with Affleck in bringing both sets of children together after they rekindled their early 2000's romance. “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," she said in a 2022 interview. "They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far."

Access Hollywood conducted the interview with Lopez about her first year of marriage.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.