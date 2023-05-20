Dressed to Impress! Ben Affleck Looks Sophisticated After Spat with Jennifer Lopez: Photos
Jennifer Lopez's style seems to be rubbing off on Ben Affleck!
The Good Will Hunting star stepped out to run errands in Los Angeles on Friday, May 19, dressed to the nines in a pair of dark black pants, a cream sweater and a tailored beige bomber jacket.
Affleck made sure to have his favorite iced coffee in hand as he checked his phone while making his way to his luxury car.
The chic outing comes as he and his new wife — whom he married twice last year — seemed to be caught arguing while on the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie The Mother.
"Come close to me," she reportedly instructed Affleck to do while eventually directing him to "step over there" so they could take more photos together.
The pair are no strangers to being caught on camera in supposedly tense moments. While making an appearance together at the Grammys earlier this year, the two seemed to be caught having a small argument at their seats. However, the Argo star made it clear he was just joking around with Lopez.
"I was like, 'Oh, God.' They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor [Noah].' She goes, 'You better f****** not leave.' That’s a husband-and-wife thing," Affleck said in an interview following the incident.
"I mean, some of it is, I’m like, 'All right, who is this act?' Like, I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event. And I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored," he noted.
Scroll through the gallery to see Ben Affleck looking chic on his day out in Los Angeles:
Affleck carried his signature iced coffee as he went about his day.
The Boston native seemed to notice the photographers aiming their cameras at him as he made his way to his car.
Affleck took time to check the messages on his phone as he strolled across the street.
The hunky actor looked handsome as he attempted to hide his face behind his dark aviators.
Affleck seemed to get trying to get someone's attention as he went about his daily business.