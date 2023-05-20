Public Brawls: 5 Times Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Marital Tensions Were Caught on Camera
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might both be Hollywood stars, but they seem to lose their acting skills when it comes to masking their tension-filled bickering while out in public.
Movie Premiere Showdown
Lopez and Affleck caused a commotion after they seemed to be squabbling on the red carpet premiere of the brunette babe's new film The Mother.
Footage from the Wednesday, May 17, Los Angeles event appeared to portray the dynamic duo involving themselves in an argument, although a lipreader thought otherwise.
At one point, the expert claimed Lopez, 53, asked Affleck, 50, if her shimmering white shirt was "showing too much," which the Gone Girl actor assured his wife she was fine.
The Marry Me actress continued to seem stressed, as Affleck told her, "don't worry, babe," in an effort to calm his lady down, according to the pro.
"Come close to me," the lipreader said Lopez allegedly responded, further instructing Affleck to "step over there" for more photo opportunities.
Most Likely to Be Scolded Award
Perhaps their most viral tension-filled conversation occurred at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5.
Affleck looked like he was scolding Lopez at the prestigious event via videos from the televised evening, however, he later insisted he "had a good time" and the two were just having normal "husband-and-wife" banter.
Bye Bye Bachelor Pad
The Good Will Hunting star was seen looking glum after he had to part ways with his California bachelor pad to move into a more permanent home with Lopez last October.
Blowing Smoke
Affleck was spotted chain-smoking cigarettes mere moments after he returned home form his and Lopez's honeymoon — despite his wife's strong disapproval of the tobacco-filled products.
"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," a friend shared at the time, noting that although Affleck "promised to give it up," the issue may have caused him to light up more frequently.
"With all her nagging he's smoking more than ever," his buddy explained.
Honeymoon Break Down
It's his honeymoon and he can cry if he wants to!
Affleck appeared to break down in tears during an intimate date night with Lopez on Sunday, July 24, during their lavish Parisian honeymoon.
Photos from the romantic evening captured the "On The Floor" singer consoling her man for reasons that remain unknown, as their heads were pressed together.