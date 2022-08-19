Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin.
Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is said to be "not serious" despite the handsome hunk finding his mom wounded after falling off a dock at his Georgia estate, where the celebrations will take place, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. Affleck called the police, having reportedly noticed Boldt cut her leg open upon the fall.
Wearing a purple t-shirt with a hand on it, shorts and a backward cap, Affleck, 50 was photographed outside Liberty County Medical Center with a cigarette in one hand and plastic cup in the other as he stood around waiting for his bride, 53, to arrive.
Lopez was later spotted in the parking lot of the hospital clad in a light pink checkered sundress, a pair of oversized shades, and casual flip-flops, as she rushed to her hubby's side.
As OK! previously reported, the ambulance was at the A-lister's home for less than 20 minutes before rushing to the hospital. Though it was initially thought that one of the couple's children was injured, a new update on the incident, per Radar, has confirmed it was in fact Affleck's mom.
It's unclear at this time whether the celebrations will go on as scheduled, but Affleck and Lopez currently have star-studded attendees on their way over from Los Angeles to watch the lovebirds say "I Do" for a second time after they secretly got hitched last month in Sin City.
And while OK! learned Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner won't be in attendance due to prior work commitments, Affleck and Lopez's blended brood, consisting of the actor's children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, and Lopez's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, is expected to all be there.
Affleck's younger brother, Casey Affleck is also set to attend the lavish event, along with Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and several other celebs.
Affleck and Lopez were engaged in the early 2000s before calling off their nuptials, also set to take place at his Georgia estate, due to the media frenzy surrounding their monumental day. After going their separate ways in 2004, the two reconnected in 2021, with Affleck popping the question in April.