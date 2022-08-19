Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury

Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is said to be "not serious" despite the handsome hunk finding his mom wounded after falling off a dock at his Georgia estate, where the celebrations will take place, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. Affleck called the police, having reportedly noticed Boldt cut her leg open upon the fall.

'SO SELFISH': JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S A-LISTER PALS ANNOYED THEY HAVE TO TRAVEL TO GEORGIA FOR UPCOMING WEDDING WEEKEND

Wearing a purple t-shirt with a hand on it, shorts and a backward cap, Affleck, 50 was photographed outside Liberty County Medical Center with a cigarette in one hand and plastic cup in the other as he stood around waiting for his bride, 53, to arrive.