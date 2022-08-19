Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck 'Glowing' & 'In Love' Ahead Of Lavish Georgia Wedding

"The group was so low-key and gracious," Victor noted of the blended family which includes the "On The Floor" vocalist's twins Emme and Maximilian, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck's children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

As OK! previously reported, as the Hollywood power couple gear up for the event, their friends are annoyed about the extensive travel for the wedding for the already married duo.