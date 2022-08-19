Ambulance Spotted Leaving Ben Affleck's Georgia Estate, Child Reportedly Injured

As OK! previously reported, Affleck and Lopez have spent the past few days in Savannah, Ga., busily preparing for their lavish three-day wedding weekend after secretly tying the knot in Vegas in mid July.

FAMILY TIME! BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ ENJOY LEISURELY STROLL AHEAD OF WEDDING WEEKEND IN GEORGIA

Due to the low-key nature of their first exchange of vows, the couple planned a flashier party for friends and family. Following Friday night's dinner, the lovebirds plan to say "I Do" for the second time in a formal ceremony surrounded by their loved ones on Saturday, August 20.

The happy couple is then expected to host a barbecue on the sprawling estate the following day.