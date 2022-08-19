Ambulance Spotted Leaving Ben Affleck's Georgia Estate, Child Reportedly Injured
An ambulance was spotted leaving Ben Affleck's Georgia mansion on Friday, August 19, hours before the Batman actor and Jennifer Lopez's second wedding festivities were scheduled to start.
Guests had already begun to arrive for the rehearsal dinner, set to take place later tonight, when a child was hurt.
It's been reported the emergency vehicle was at Affleck's home for less than 20 minutes before it rushed to the St. Joseph Candler children's hospital with a youngster who had suffered an arm injury.
CASEY AFFLECK MAKES PIT STOP AT DUNKIN' DONUTS AHEAD OF BROTHER BEN & JENNIFER LOPEZ'S STAR-STUDDED NUPTIALS
Neither the identity of the child nor the severity of the injury are known at this time. It is also unclear if the accident will effect the timing of the rehearsal dinner and other wedding plans.
As OK! previously reported, Affleck and Lopez have spent the past few days in Savannah, Ga., busily preparing for their lavish three-day wedding weekend after secretly tying the knot in Vegas in mid July.
FAMILY TIME! BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ ENJOY LEISURELY STROLL AHEAD OF WEDDING WEEKEND IN GEORGIA
Due to the low-key nature of their first exchange of vows, the couple planned a flashier party for friends and family. Following Friday night's dinner, the lovebirds plan to say "I Do" for the second time in a formal ceremony surrounded by their loved ones on Saturday, August 20.
The happy couple is then expected to host a barbecue on the sprawling estate the following day.
While sources gushed The Last Duel actor wanted the event to be "all about J.Lo," it seemed he had zero regard for their attendees, as other insiders spilled some of the guests were far from thrilled about the location of the impending nuptials.
"L.A. has some of the best hotels and venues in the world. Both Jen and Ben have amazing multi-million-dollar homes where they could have celebrated, but no, instead everyone is expected to head to Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia (which is located just an hour outside Savannah), for the big bash this weekend," the insider dished, calling the venue choice "so selfish."
The insider added that Affleck and Lopez's guests are busy people with "lives and commitments" and shouldn't be expected to "drop everything" to attend an event on the other side of the country.
"Of course, everyone wants to party with them, but not everyone can afford it or has a schedule where they can drop everything at the last minute," the source noted. "They don’t realize that not everyone lives like them."
Daily Mail was first to report the ambulance sighting.