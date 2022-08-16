'So Selfish': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's A-Lister Pals Annoyed They Have To Travel To Georgia For Upcoming Wedding Weekend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their recent milestone with their friends and family this upcoming weekend in Savannah, Georgia, but their pals are supposedly annoyed that they have to travel all the way to the other side of the country for the lavish affair.
“L.A. has some of the best hotels and venues in the world. Both Jen and Ben have amazing multi-million-dollar homes where they could have celebrated, but no, instead everyone is expected to head to Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia (which is located just an hour outside Savannah), for the big bash this weekend,” an insider told Radar. “Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Casey Affleck are all millionaires who can afford private planes and the best hotels, but not everyone can. It’s so selfish.”
“Talk about last minute. People have lives and commitments; they can’t drop everything just because Jen and Ben want them too,” the insider continued. “Why couldn’t they just have done this in L.A. It would have been so much easier. It’s not as if they have chartered a private plane and invited everyone to stay at the house. Travel and accommodations are expensive. Of course, everyone what’s to party with them, but not everyone can afford it or has a schedule where they can drop everything at the last minute. They don’t realize that no everyone lives like them.”
As OK! previously reported, the pair — who got married in Las Vegas in July — will be surrounded by family and friends throughout the weekend. The couple's rehearsal dinner will be on Friday, August 19, while the ceremony will take place the next day.
"It’s going to be all about J.Lo.," another insider said. "Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day."
The Hollywood stars, who previously dated in the '00s, found their way back to each other, and now it seems like they are in it for the long haul.
"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another," she wrote after they tied the knot. "We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."