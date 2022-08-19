Casey Affleck Makes Pit Stop At Dunkin' Donuts Ahead Of Brother Ben & Jennifer Lopez's Star-Studded Nuptials
The Afflecks run on Dunkin'!
As Casey Affleck gears up for older brother Ben Affleck's wedding day, he made sure to get his fix of caffeine before making the big trip from Los Angeles to Georgia to kick off the celebrations.
The Manchester by the Sea actor, 47 — who shares the same love for Dunkin' as his sibling — was seen with two dozen donuts in his hand, possibly for the groom, on Thursday, August 18, as he got back into his car.
The star's girlfriend, Caylee Cowan, was close behind the A-lister with two iced coffees.
Donning a casual outfit for the outing, Casey rocked a long-sleeve green shirt with khaki pants and white sneakers. Cowan also kept it simple in a black crop top and baggy jeans rolled up, completing the look with an open, long-sleeve top, as seen in photos.
Casey definitely needed the XL coffee before trekking all the way to Georgia to join Ben and Jennifer Lopez on their three-day wedding celebration.
Hollywood's favorite couple is set to exchange vows this weekend at the Argo actor's stunning Georgia estate after first saying "I Do" last month in Las Vegas.
And while Ben and Jen appear to already be on cloud nine ahead of their nuptials, as OK! learned, those on their star-studded guest list are far from pleased with having to travel out of town for the ceremony.
"It's so selfish," said a source of the couple making people commute to Georgia, pointing out, "Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Casey Affleck are all millionaires who can afford private planes and the best hotels, but not everyone can."
Insinuating Lopez and Affleck's attendees were told about the plan "last minute," the insider scoffed about the pair thinking people will "drop everything" for their special day. "It’s not as if they have chartered a private plane and invited everyone to stay at the house."
Continued the unimpressed source: "Travel and accommodations are expensive. Of course, everyone what’s to party with them, but not everyone can afford it or has a schedule where they can drop everything at the last minute. They don’t realize that no everyone lives like them."
The intimate weekend celebration will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19, followed by the ceremony on Saturday and a barbecue and picnic on Sunday, August 21, to conclude the extravaganza.