Ben Affleck Spends Mother's Day With Ex Jennifer Garner After Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck is crawling back to ex-wife Jennifer Garner after his split from Jennifer Lopez.

By:

May 12 2025, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Out goes one Jennifer, in walks the other.

Ben Affleck joined ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11, just five months after finalizing his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Garner Spends Mother's Day With Ben Affleck

ben affleck mothers day jennifer garner after jennifer lopez divorce
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have three children together.

In photos published by a news outlet, the Accountant star, 52, arrived at Garner's Brentwood, Calif., house with their son, Samual, 13. He kept things casual in an Animals Film Crew white tee and blue jeans as he walked inside with a small gift. They spent the holiday with their youngest and middle child, Fin, (née Seraphina), 16. Garner and Affleck also have a daughter named Violet, 19, who is currently studying at Yale University.

Later that day, a floral bouquet was delivered to the mom's home, although it's unclear whether or not they were from her ex.

ben affleck mothers day jennifer garner after jennifer lopez divorce
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are cordial post-divorce.

The co-parents spent time together in March as well at Sam's paintball birthday party. The newly divorced actor held his former wife's waist as she pointed her paintball gun at a target in California's Combat Paintball Park — however, it was confirmed that Garner is still seeing boyfriend John Miller.

They were married for 10 years before separating in 2015 and finalizing their divorce in 2018. Ben married J.Lo four years later, although the marriage only lasted two years.

Jennifer Garner's Mother's Day Celebration

Source: @jennifer.garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner honored her mom, Pat, for Mother's Day.

The 13 Going on 30 star marked Mother's Day with a social media post celebrating her own mom, Pat. She shared a video montage featuring several memories together, whether shucking corn, FaceTiming, working out in the gym or cuddling on a bench. She captioned the Instagram Reel, "You're the GOAT, mom. Happy Mother's Day," as "Goat" by Mike Floss played in the background.

"God she's amazing. As are you!" Rita Wilson commented.

"THE GOAT (like mother like daughter)," Kimberly Williams-Paisley added.

ben affleck mothers day jennifer garner after jennifer lopez divorce
Source: @jennifer.garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner posted for her mom on Mother's Day.

The Yes Day actress, 53, also spent her holiday taking part in her charity challenge, where she is required to run or walk a mile a day for 67 days to raise money for Save The Children. She messed up the audio on the video but later translated with text on the Instagram Story: "Bless this mother and working a telephone camera. What I said that is now in slow-mo: I am running today for moms around the world who watch their children suffer from hunger because shortages of ready-to-use therapeutic food are putting kids’ lives at even greater risk."

She and her action-star ex maintain a healthy relationship as co-parents and share custody of their three children.

"I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well," he told an outlet in March.

