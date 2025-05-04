Ben Affleck Looking for an 'Independent' Woman After Failed Marriage to Jennifer Lopez: 'He Really Does Want Lasting Love'
Ben Affleck knows exactly what type of woman he wants following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.
The Accountant star, 52, is dating again with specific qualities in mind, an insider reported.
His woman "must be independent, strong in her convictions and understand that Ben’s sobriety has to come first," the source told In Touch. "Someone sober would be ideal, but it’s not a priority."
Affleck, who has been sober for over five years, hasn't found his perfect woman but is "hopeful" and "really does want lasting love."
He is actively searching for a companion and craves the stability of having a woman by his side. Although Lopez "did a number on him," he is not giving up on finding someone.
In a March interview with GQ, the movie star disclosed details of his split from J.Lo, 55, which was cited as due to "irreconcilable differences."
"Yeah, there’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue," he declared. "The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no: 'This is what happened.' It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do."
He added that he has "nothing but respect" for his ex, even as they disagree over selling their former home.
"I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something," he explained. "But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting."
- Single Jennifer Lopez 'Absolutely Loving the Attention' From Costar Brett Goldstein: He 'Fawns All Over' Her
- Ben Affleck 'Does Want to Find a Lasting Love' After Jennifer Lopez Divorce: 'He's Being More Cautious About Who He Chooses'
- Kevin Costner Has 'a Lot of the Qualities' Jennifer Lopez Is 'Looking for in Her Next Man': 'He's Incredibly Successful'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meanwhile, Lopez has allegedly been getting cozy with her Office Romance costar Brett Goldstein.
Although the duo keeps things professional while filming, an insider said that it's a "flirt fest" in between takes.
"Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention," the source told In Touch. "He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."
Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it's clear that Lopez is "much happier" in the comedian's presence.
"Everyone has noticed the change. There’s a new carefree energy about her," the insider continued, noting that they have "obvious chemistry."
Lopez was also romantically linked to Yellowstone star Kevin Costner back in December 2024, when they were spotted shopping together in Aspen, Co. The pop star was photographed smiling and sticking her tongue out while walking around the clothing store Kemo Sabe.
However, the rumors have recently fizzled out, as Costner was seen grabbing lunch with a mystery woman in Los Angeles on Monday, April 21.
The actor stayed relatively incognito in dark sunglasses and jeans and showed no signs of PDA with his new lady.