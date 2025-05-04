Ben Affleck Looking for an 'Independent' Woman After Failed Marriage to Jennifer Lopez: 'He Really Does Want Lasting Love'

In a March interview with GQ, the movie star disclosed details of his split from J.Lo, 55, which was cited as due to "irreconcilable differences."

"Yeah, there’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue," he declared. "The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no: 'This is what happened.' It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do."

He added that he has "nothing but respect" for his ex, even as they disagree over selling their former home.

"I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something," he explained. "But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting."