Ben Affleck and Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Celebrate Easter Together Amid Actress' Yearslong Romance With John Miller

Photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and their son, Samuel.
Source: mega

Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spent Easter as a family.

By:

April 21 2025, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner came together to celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 20.

According to a report, the actor and son Samuel Affleck, 13, were seen food shopping in Los Angeles and then returned to the dad-of-three's home in Brentwood, Calif, where they were joined by the actress.

ben affleck jennifer garner celebrate easter together
Source: mega

Ben Affleck and son Samuel were seen food shopping in California on Easter Sunday.

Later that day, the Alias alum, 53, and Samuel were seen driving away from Ben's home.

It's unclear if the exes' other children — Violet, 19, and Fin (née Seraphina), 16 — joined the trio.

It's also not known whether the mom-of-three celebrated the holiday at all with her boyfriend, John Miller – however, she was photographed kissing the businessman, 47, one day earlier outside her home in Los Angeles.

ben affleck jennifer garner celebrate easter together
Source: mega

Jennifer Garner joined her ex-husband and their son on the holiday, though it's unclear if the exes' other two kids were present.

The duo has been on and off since first getting together in 2018 – the same year Jennifer and Ben's divorce was finalized.

Though Ben and Jen's touchy outing last month sparked reconciliation rumors, a source said the Oscar winner, 52, respects her relationship with John.

"Jen is still dating John and Ben is very supportive of that," a source told a news outlet. "They’re far from perfect, but Jen and Ben are a great example of how co-parenting should work."

Ben Affleck

ben affleck jennifer garner celebrate easter together
Source: mega

The '13 Going on 30' star is still dating businessman John Miller.

In fact, the Argo director recently told GQ of their dynamic, "I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well."

Ben also insisted he's on good terms with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez — whom he split from last year — and her two kids, Max and Emme, 17. The twins even came out to the Wednesday, April 16, L.A. premiere of his flick The Accountant 2.

"Jennifer Lopez is spectacular. I love her kids [too], they’re wonderful. She’s enormously important [to me]," he gushed to a reporter, calling the singer, 55, a "tremendous person [with] a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to."

"I am thrilled the kids are here with me. That’s the kind of thing — the relationships you could have with children like that — it’s the joy of my life. Those kids are amazing," he continued to rave. "I’m glad that this is the movie they wanted to come to."

ben affleck jennifer garner celebrate easter together
Source: mega

The actor said he's still on good terms with both of his ex-wives.

Ben recently broke his silence on his divorce from JLo in a magazine interview, noting, "there’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue" behind the breakup.

"The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no, 'This is what happened,'" he said. "It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do."

Page Six reported on Ben spending Easter with the Yes Day actress.

