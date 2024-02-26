OK Magazine
Jennifer Lopez Reveals She's 'Forgiven' Ben Affleck After Being 'Angry' About the Demise of Their Past Romance

Feb. 26 2024, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez continues to reveal even more about the evolution of her romance with Ben Affleck.

In the trailer for her new documentary Greatest Love Story Never Told, the superstar, 54, was asked by her husband, 51, if she's forgiven him after the end of their early 2000s romance.

Jennifer Lopez has 'forgiven' Ben Affleck for the end of their past romance.

"I think I was angry at you for a long time," she told Affleck. "But that heartbreak set both of us on a course to figuring ourselves out to being better people. I think I’ve forgiven you all the way. I think I need to forgive myself [for] some things."

The Hollywood power couple initially got engaged in 2002 but ended up calling off their wedding in 2004. While apart for two decades, Lopez married Marc Anthony and welcomed 16-year-old twins Max and Emme. The Boston native went on to wed Jennifer Garner and shares children Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 12, with the actress.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck called off their first engagement in 2004.

Despite the "Get Right" singer being an open book when it comes to using her love life as inspiration, Affleck has been fearful over the amount of information Lopez has been sharing with the world after her recent album, movie and now documentary.

"Ben has gotten very good at biting his tongue, but it’s known that he’s not happy at all about J.Lo’s endless need for attention,” an insider claimed. "Ben loves J.Lo dearly, and he knew what he was getting into, to an extent."

Ben Affleck is worried Jennifer Lopez will come under fire for sharing their personal lives, a source claims.

“But his fear is that by putting so much of herself out there, J.Lo’s just opening them up to way too much public scrutiny, and that hasn’t helped their relationship historically — far from it,” the source added.

In a preview for the film, the Good Will Hunting actor explained, "Things that are private I always felt are sacred and special because, in part, they’re private. So this was something of an adjustment for me.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in 2022.

In her most recent admission, Lopez revealed why she and Affleck ended things in the first place. "I knew in my heart that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life, I knew that," she noted in a recent interview. "But it didn’t feel like we were going to make it. And so it scared me."

"Even though he was in his late 20s, I was in my early 30s, it still, it wasn’t… we weren’t ready to deal with, and look at each other and go, what we have is real, we need to buckle down, we need to do some work,” Lopez noted. "We just weren’t there yet."

