Jennifer Lopez Reveals She's 'Forgiven' Ben Affleck After Being 'Angry' About the Demise of Their Past Romance

In her most recent admission, Lopez revealed why she and Affleck ended things in the first place. "I knew in my heart that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life, I knew that," she noted in a recent interview. "But it didn’t feel like we were going to make it. And so it scared me."

"Even though he was in his late 20s, I was in my early 30s, it still, it wasn’t… we weren’t ready to deal with, and look at each other and go, what we have is real, we need to buckle down, we need to do some work,” Lopez noted. "We just weren’t there yet."