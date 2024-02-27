Ben Affleck Demanded His Relationship With Jennifer Lopez Stay Off Social Media — But He Learned to 'Compromise'
When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance for the second time, the actor, 51, was hesitant to put his life out there — but eventually he came around to it.
“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” Affleck said in his wife's new film, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which is now available on Amazon Prime. “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’”
“We’re just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise,” the Good Will Hunting alum added.
Meanwhile, the singer, 54, seemed to understand that her husband doesn't always like to be in the spotlight. “I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing all of this,” she said in the documentary. “But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made… he doesn’t want to stop me. But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.”
As OK! previously reported, the "On the Floor" songstress, who was engaged to Affleck in the early '00s but parted ways in 2004 before getting back together in 2021, said she had no idea she and the director would find their way back to one another.
“I fell in love with the love of my life [earlier in life] and for whatever reasons that we needed to grow and do other things,” she explained while appearing on Australia’s “Kyle and Jackie O Radio Show."
“We both went off and had children with other people and other relationships, but you know in my mind I kind of had it like, ‘Oh, that was kind of the one,'" she continued.
The Maid in Manhattan alum said she took time to herself, which ultimately led her back to Affleck.
"I was like 'I'm good on my own, I'm fine, I love my life.' And when you get to that place, I think that’s when the universe kind of opened up to me and was like, 'OK now you’re ready,'” she noted. "I couldn't believe it and I don’t think he could either. It's not something we ever planned. We really had moved on with our lives but when we reconnected, it was almost instant and we just knew."