Ben Affleck Demanded His Relationship With Jennifer Lopez Stay Off Social Media — But He Learned to 'Compromise'

“We both went off and had children with other people and other relationships, but you know in my mind I kind of had it like, ‘Oh, that was kind of the one,'" she continued.

The Maid in Manhattan alum said she took time to herself, which ultimately led her back to Affleck.

"I was like 'I'm good on my own, I'm fine, I love my life.' And when you get to that place, I think that’s when the universe kind of opened up to me and was like, 'OK now you’re ready,'” she noted. "I couldn't believe it and I don’t think he could either. It's not something we ever planned. We really had moved on with our lives but when we reconnected, it was almost instant and we just knew."