Ben Affleck 'Has No Interest in Jumping Back Into a Relationship' Despite Spending More Time With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner: Source
Though Ben Affleck has been spending more and more time with ex-wife Jennifer Garner since estranged spouse Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August, an insider insisted the actor isn't trying to rekindle things with the mother of his three children.
The source said he's "focused on numerous projects he’s working on and still adjusting to the single life," noting Affleck, 52, has "no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment."
The source pointed out the Argo star's divorce from the "Papi" singer, 55, hasn't been finalized, but "even if it were, dating is just not where his head is at."
"Ben is taking this time to focus on himself, his kids and his career," the source added.
The dad-of-three and Garner, 52, sent rumors swirling when they both volunteered on Thanksgiving at The Midnight Mission, a homeless services program in Los Angeles. The two were seen working together and were all smiles in a photo from the charitable day.
Just one week later, the exes were photographed in the car together on the morning of Saturday, December 7, as they reportedly picked up bagels and headed back to the Oscar winner's home.
Despite all of the quality time, the two are platonic, as the 13 Going on 30 actress is still dating businessman John Miller.
Nonetheless, a second source admitted Affleck "loves being looked after by" Garner, claiming, "He goes to her whenever he has a big career or life decision to make for her advice."
The source said Affleck has a tendency to "lean on" his first wife when it comes to "everything."
As OK! previously shared, Miller — who's been on and off with Garner since 2018 — isn't too bothered by the exes' dynamic.
"John has shown incredible patience," one source told a news outlet. "He understands she had a past before him and that there is still a place for Ben in her life.”
While Garner and Miller were just seen out together on a stroll, the two have yet to walk a red carpet together and prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.
"They almost never go anywhere, and when they do go on a date it’s usually to the most low-key places. There’s no glitz or glam or excitement," one source shared with a news publication. "They really are perfect for each other because they both seem happiest just staying home for their date nights and maybe taking a walk around the neighborhood after dinner."