Ben Affleck 'Leans' on Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner 'for Everything': 'He Loves Being Looked After by Her'
Even though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner split years ago, the former still relies on his ex.
“Ben leans on her for everything, he’s got his own place but he’s still at her house all the time for family dinners and she never fails to send him home with a care package of food,” a source dished about the former flames, who split in 2015. “She’s very concerned about his health, to the point where she reminds him when he needs to see the doctor and the dentist and even sends him vitamins to take because she’s convinced he doesn’t get enough healthy food when she’s not cooking for him.”
“He loves being looked after by her. He goes to her whenever he has a big career or life decision to make for her advice,” the source added.
During the Gone Girl star's split from Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, the 13 Going on 30 alum, 52, was a shoulder for him to cry on.
“When things started getting rocky between Ben and Jennifer [Lopez], Jen was very supportive of their relationship and encouraged Ben to work on their marriage,” a source explained to Page Six.
At one point, Garner “had even become friendly with Jennifer,” resulting in the two “communicating on a regular basis.”
According to the source, the Elektra star “hasn’t been in touch” with the Unstoppable actress, 55, but still “has no problem with Jennifer.”
“At the end of the day, she just wants Ben to be happy,” the source said of Garner, who shares three kids — Violet, Fin and Samuel — with Affleck, 52.
Affleck, who reconciled with Lopez in 2021 after splitting in 2024, reportedly took on the role of "marriage counselor" for the former flames.
“Jen no longer wishes to have communication with J.Lo unless it has to do with the kids,” a separate insider revealed to Daily Mail. “Her friends feel she shouldn’t have allowed herself to get so involved in helping J.Lo fix her marriage to Ben. Especially considering Jen felt pitted against J.Lo at times during their own marriage. Jen is too nice and truly wanted to help, so she tried.”
Garner and Affleck recently spent Thanksgiving together with their kids and were seen volunteering at Midnight Mission, a charity event in downtown Los Angeles, where they handed out free meals to those in need.
"He can just be himself," a source said to Page Six about his relationship with Garner, noting that the Pearl Harbor star felt “blessed” to have his family by his side during the special occasion.
