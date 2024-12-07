Ben Affleck 'Leans' on Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner 'for Everything': 'He Loves Being Looked After by Her'

“Ben leans on her for everything, he’s got his own place but he’s still at her house all the time for family dinners and she never fails to send him home with a care package of food,” a source dished about the former flames, who split in 2015. “She’s very concerned about his health, to the point where she reminds him when he needs to see the doctor and the dentist and even sends him vitamins to take because she’s convinced he doesn’t get enough healthy food when she’s not cooking for him.”

“He loves being looked after by her. He goes to her whenever he has a big career or life decision to make for her advice,” the source added.