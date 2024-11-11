Jennifer Garner and John Miller Show Rare PDA During Morning Walk 2 Weeks After Sparking Engagement Rumors

For the rare public outing, the mother-of-three, 52, wore a dark crewneck sweater, black leggings, black Alo crew socks and black sneakers, while her man donned a dark shirt under a tan jacket, jeans and brown shoes.

Though the two hardly ever show PDA, the businessman, 46, had his hand on Garner's lower back on several occasions, and in one image, she appeared to lean into Miller.