Jennifer Garner and John Miller Show Rare PDA During Morning Walk 2 Weeks After Sparking Engagement Rumors
Cute couple Jennifer Garner and John Miller kicked off their Saturday morning with a relaxing stroll.
Two weeks after the pair sparked engagement rumors by the actress wearing a ring on that finger, they were seen taking a walk together on November 9 in Los Angeles.
For the rare public outing, the mother-of-three, 52, wore a dark crewneck sweater, black leggings, black Alo crew socks and black sneakers, while her man donned a dark shirt under a tan jacket, jeans and brown shoes.
Though the two hardly ever show PDA, the businessman, 46, had his hand on Garner's lower back on several occasions, and in one image, she appeared to lean into Miller.
The duo was also both holding coffee cups and had smiles plastered on their faces while outside.
As OK! reported, the Alias alum was seen wearing a gold ring while driving in Los Angeles on October 26. However, this isn't the first time people have wondered about a possible engagement, as they've been on and off since 2018.
Despite knowing each other for years, they have never walked a red carpet together, as an insider claimed they prefer to keep things away from the spotlight.
"They almost never go anywhere, and when they do go on a date it’s usually to the most low-key places. There’s no glitz or glam or excitement," the insider spilled to a news outlet. "They really are perfect for each other because they both seem happiest just staying home for their date nights and maybe taking a walk around the neighborhood after dinner."
"They’re like an old married couple, except after their Netflix dates, Jennifer usually sends John home by 10 P.M. so she can get a proper rest. She likes to get her beauty sleep and be there for the kids in the morning," the insider continued. "Plus, she’s too respectful of her kids to have him do sleepovers when they’re home, which is most of the time."
Another insider noted that the brunette beauty's boyfriend is comfortable with her relationship with ex-husband Ben Affleck, 52, the father of her three children.
"Jen will always care about Ben and help him be the best dad," an insider said. "She seems very excited about the future and is in a great place both personally and professionally."
The co-parents likely see each other more often now as the Good Will Hunting star moved closer to Garner's neighborhood after he split from estranged wife Jennifer Lopez over the summer.
