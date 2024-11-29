Ben Affleck Cozies Up to Ex Jennifer Garner in Rare Moment on Thanksgiving as Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Solo: Photos
Battle of the Jens: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited for Thanksgiving, while Jennifer Lopez seemed to celebrate solo.
On Thursday, November 28, the ex-couple, who split in 2015, was spotted volunteering at The Midnight Mission, a homeless services program in Los Angeles, amid Affleck’s ongoing divorce from Lopez.
The 13 Going on 30 actress and the Deep Water star helped serve free meals to thousands of homeless and nearly homeless individuals in the Skid Row area.
The duo suited up in aprons, gloves and hairnets, as they were joined by their three children: Violet, 18, Fin, 15 and Samuel, 12.
In one photo shared by Page Six, Affleck was seen leaning in close to Garner, as he whispered something in her ear. In another shot, the mom-of-three was all smiles as she enjoyed the event.
A source close to the family revealed that Affleck, who is currently filming RIP with Matt Damon, blocked off the day to celebrate the holiday at Garner’s house.
"He's very happy with life. He enjoys working. He'll spend Thanksgiving with his kids,” a source dished to People.
Garner was reportedly on the same page as her ex-husband.
“Ben and Jen are looking forward to today and Ben is anticipating a relaxing day full of food and football before he has to get back to work on the film,” an insider said to Daily Mail.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Thanksgiving is all about being drama-free when it comes to Ben, it is going to be low-key, only good vibes and Jen is on board to make today as easy as possible,” they added.
Meanwhile, Lopez shared a snap of herself the next day, marking her first holiday without Affleck since their split this past year.
The mom-of-two posed in a cozy nude knit sweater, jeans and a sleek ponytail, as she featured her stuffed turkey on the kitchen counter.
“I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving. I am so incredibly grateful for all of you. 🧡,” she captioned the post.
As OK! previously reported, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, married in 2022, but separated in April before moving forward with their divorce in August.
Since then, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress has been booked and busy.
On Wednesday, November 27, Lopez was seen in Los Angeles grabbing lunch with friends.
Lopez looked effortlessly stylish in a white button-down shirt, baby blue flared pants, which she paired with beige heels. She then completed her outfit with a pair of aviator sunglasses and a plaid jacket.
As of late, Affleck and Lopez have been promote their upcoming film, Unstoppable, which the former co-produced with his pal Damon.
In a recent interview, the father-of-three gushed over his ex’s acting skills.
“Jennifer is spectacular,” he said in a recent interview.
However, days later, Lopez appeared to subtly throw shade at him during the film’s U.K. premiere.
"I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful," she told a reporter while on the red carpet without mentioning Affleck by name.