Newly Single Ben Affleck Not Dating Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Daughter Kick Despite Rumors: Source

Photo of Kick Kennedy and picture of Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck is still single and ready to mingle!

Aug. 26 2024, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck is staying single amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez — at least for now.

The Gone Girl star recently sparked dating rumors with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter Kick Kennedy after they werespotted hanging out, however, a new source insisted otherwise.

ben affleck not dating robert f kennedy jr daughter kick rumors
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck is not dating Kick Kennedy, according to most recent reports.

The insider confirmed the two are not dating in any shape or form just one day after rumors of romance hit headlines.

While it remains unclear how long Kick and the Argo actor have known each other, the confidante said the pair are nothing more than friends.

ben affleck not dating robert f kennedy jr daughter kick rumors
Source: MEGA

The insider insisted Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy are nothing more than friends.

A second source doubled down on the two not being an item, telling another news outlet: "I don't think they even know each other. There's definitely nothing going on."

Although they might not have known one another for long, they definitely do now, as Ben and Kick were spotted together at Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel just days after Jennifer filed for divorce from the Air star on Tuesday, August 20, following just two years of marriage.

"Kick and Ben have been spending time together [since spring], but I'm not sure what's happening," a third source admitted to the second news publication, confessing: "Kick’s celeb crush has always been Ben."

The last source described Kick as a "partier" who "likes to have a good time."

ben affleck not dating robert f kennedy jr daughter kick rumors
Source: MEGA

Kick Kennedy is one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s six children.

While Lopez only filed for divorce from Affleck a few days ago, the A-listers have been separated since April 26, according to the "On the Floor" singer's divorce documents.

The "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker additionally cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Lopez savagely chose to file for divorce without an attorney on the second anniversary of the former flames' follow-up wedding ceremony in Georgia.

The Shotgun Wedding actress and her estranged husband officially married in July 2022 — almost two decades after calling off their initial plans to marry in early 2004.

ben affleck not dating robert f kennedy jr daughter kick rumors
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday, August 20.

Neither Affleck nor Lopez have publicly addressed their divorce — which marked the fourth failed marriage for the Atlas star.

Lopez was previously married to Marc Anthony, whom she shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with, from 2004-2014. She was also a wife to Cris Judd from 2001-2003 and Ojani Noa from 1997-1998.

Source: OK!
Affleck, on the other hand, was only married to Jennifer Garner prior to tying the knot with Lopez.

He said "I Do" to the 13 Going On 30 star in 2005 before welcoming three children: Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12. They finalized their divorce in 2018.

TMZ spoke to a source to squash Ben and Kick dating rumors while People talked to the second and third insiders.

