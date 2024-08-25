OK Magazine
Ben Affleck Is 'Feeling Really Confident' and Looking to 'Date' After Jennifer Lopez Split: Source

Ben Affleck is 'feeling really confident' after his split from Jennifer Lopez, a source said.

Aug. 25 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez separated earlier this year, the former seems to be ready to find love again, a source claimed.

“Even before they separated, Ben complained about the state of their intimacy,” an insider claimed, “so there’s no doubt he’s raring to get back out there and date.”

Ben Affleck is feeling 'confident' amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, a source said.

Despite the 55-year-old performer recently pulling the plug on their marriage, the Good Will Hunting star isn’t “going to pull the trigger until he’s divorced, but there are plenty of women interested in him," the source claimed of him mingling.

Ben Affleck is looking to date, a source claimed.

For now, the 52-year-old actor, who recently sported a new haircut in L.A., is taking this time to have some fun and let loose. “He’s feeling really confident and excited about his new look and raring to get out there and live life again and prove he’s still got it," the insider dished.

But it seems like Lopez could get in the way.

“There’s a big part of her that feels if she can’t have him, then no one should, and you better believe she’ll do what she can to sabotage him,” the insider revealed. “Even if all she can do is warn everyone that he should come with a written health warning because of the way he messed with her head.”

The pair separated on April 26, 2024.

As OK! previously reported, divorce rumors swirled for quite some time before Lopez finally filed the paperwork in California.

The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, and filed pro per, meaning without an attorney.

The pair couldn't make things work the second time around.

The pair, who were previously engaged from 2002-2004, couldn't seem to make things work for the second time.

Issues first started popping up when the dad-of-three and Lopez took their honeymoon to Italy in the summer of 2022.

An insider claimed the Gone Girl star was "unhappy with the paparazzi following them" on their vacation, acting like it "came as a surprise that they would be followed around."

The attention took a toll on their relationship, as they barely "would barely speak to each other" while overseas.

In Touch spoke to the first source.

