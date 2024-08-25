Ben Affleck Is 'Feeling Really Confident' and Looking to 'Date' After Jennifer Lopez Split: Source

For now, the 52-year-old actor, who recently sported a new haircut in L.A., is taking this time to have some fun and let loose. “He’s feeling really confident and excited about his new look and raring to get out there and live life again and prove he’s still got it," the insider dished.

But it seems like Lopez could get in the way.

“There’s a big part of her that feels if she can’t have him, then no one should, and you better believe she’ll do what she can to sabotage him,” the insider revealed. “Even if all she can do is warn everyone that he should come with a written health warning because of the way he messed with her head.”