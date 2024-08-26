OK Magazine
Moral Support? Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Get Dinner Together After Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce

Composite photo of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon stepped out for dinner together amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Aug. 26 2024, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck is leaning on best friend Matt Damon during this difficult time in his life.

The Argo actor, 52, and the Green Zone star, 53, were spotted grabbing dinner together at Toscana in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 24, days after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck.

ben affleck matt damon dinner together jennifer lopez files divorce
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon stepped out for dinner together over the weekend.

The longtime buds were joined by Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, and the couple's children for the meal at the lavish Italian eatery.

The support from The Martian actor comes as the Gone Girl star's romance to the "On the Floor" singer, 55, went up in flames, leading her to legally end their marriage on Tuesday, August 20 — the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

ben affleck matt damon dinner together jennifer lopez files divorce
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been close friends for decades.

"The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to,” an insider claimed. "When the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself."

As OK! previously reported, Damon has been focused on keeping Affleck positive and away from anything that could trigger his addiction while the split gets sorts out.

"Matt’s No. 1 priority right now is keeping Ben out of trouble," the source claimed. "The last thing anyone wants is for Ben to turn to alcohol again. Matt has straight out told him that relapse is not an option."

ben affleck matt damon dinner together jennifer lopez files divorce
Source: MEGA

Matt Damon has been looking out for Ben Affleck amid his split from Jennifer Lopez.

Source: OK!
The end of the former Hollywood power couple's romance may not come as a shock to Damon. "Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning," an insider said last year. "He’s tried to be publicly supportive for Ben’s sake, but the fact is he hates the way J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!"

"It's obvious something needs to change, but when Matt started giving Ben advice, he totally blew up. It feels like history repeating itself because 20 years ago, they stopped talking for the exact same reason. But Matt can't keep quiet, even if it means alienating Ben," the source added at the time. "Seeing his pal out there posing on one red carpet after another, totally playing up this role as J.Lo's arm candy, makes Matt nauseous. He can't stand to see her emasculate Ben."

ben affleck erratic mood swings jennifer lopez split trying work
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck last week.

TMZ obtained the photos of Affleck and Damon.

