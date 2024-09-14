Ben Affleck Has Been 'Spending a Ton of Time' at Ex Jennifer Garner’s House After Jennifer Lopez Divorce: He 'Comes and Goes as He Pleases'

Ben Affleck recently purchased a $20 million mansion following his split from Jennifer Lopez, but a source claimed the actor has been spending most of his days at ex-wife Jennifer Garner's nearby pad.

"[Ben’s] got a key to come and go as he pleases, and he’s been spending a ton of time at [Garner’s] place, coming over for dinners and hanging with the kids," a source spilled, referring to the three children he shares with the Alias alum.