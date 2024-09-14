Ben Affleck Has Been 'Spending a Ton of Time' at Ex Jennifer Garner’s House After Jennifer Lopez Divorce: He 'Comes and Goes as He Pleases'
Ben Affleck recently purchased a $20 million mansion following his split from Jennifer Lopez, but a source claimed the actor has been spending most of his days at ex-wife Jennifer Garner's nearby pad.
"[Ben’s] got a key to come and go as he pleases, and he’s been spending a ton of time at [Garner’s] place, coming over for dinners and hanging with the kids," a source spilled, referring to the three children he shares with the Alias alum.
The source told a news outlet the visits are "great for his state of mind and the kids love having him around."
Though the 13 Going on 30 actress' longtime boyfriend, John Miller, is sometimes around as well, the businessman "doesn’t dwell on it, [as] he understands she had a past before him and that there is still a place for Ben in her life."
The Good Will Hunting actor and Garner, both 52, married in 2005 and welcomed Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12, before announcing their separation in 2015 and filing for divorce two years later. The split was finalized in 2018.
While one insider claimed the dad-of-three put Garner "through h--- when they were together," they’ve "worked past all of that" and are now amicable co-parents.
"There’s been a lot of healing, and they may be closer now — as friends — than they were when they were a couple," the insider insisted to a separate publication.
"They communicate rather frequently when it comes to their kids, scheduling plans, etc. They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about," the source explained. "They have a mutual respect for each other as parents. They want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support.”
On the other hand, tension is allegedly high between Affleck and Lopez, 55, the latter of whom filed to end their two-year marriage in August after months apart.
As OK! reported, the singer and Affleck have to settle the division of their assets before the divorce is completed. A source admitted things could "get ugly" between the two since they didn't sign a prenup when they tied the knot in 2022.
