Jennifer Lopez and Her Mom Meet Up With Ben Affleck at His Office as Insider Claims Divorce Could 'Get Ugly' Due to Lack of Prenup
Jennifer Lopez and estranged husband Ben Affleck quietly reunited at his office in Los Angeles two weeks after the singer filed to end their two-year marriage.
On the afternoon of Wednesday, September 4, the Hustlers star and her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, were pictured entering the building after having lunch together.
The mother-of-two, 55, stood out in a bright green matching ensemble that consisted of a long-sleeved top, maxi skirt and platform heels. About half an hour after her arrival, the Oscar winner, 52, was seen driving away from the building.
It's unclear why the exes got together, though it could be to discuss a divorce settlement, as the two did not have a prenup when they tied the knot in 2022.
As OK! reported, an insider said the split "has the potential to get ugly" as "there are some sticking points over financials."
According to California state law, only money earned or assets acquired during their marriage are subject to division between the two. For the pair, that includes their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they put on the market this summer.
The settlement process will likely be painful for the "Get Right" crooner as one source said she was "blindsided" by Affleck's lack of effort in solving their issues.
"Jen and Ben have been separated since April, when he asked for space and moved out. Ultimately, the marriage was not fixable," another insider spilled to a news outlet.
"When the marriage began to fall apart, J.Lo held out hope they could fix it, even canceling her summer tour in May, but Ben had no intention of working on things,” the source continued. "The more time they spent apart, the more clear it became to him the marriage was a mistake."
"It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind. She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out," another source explained. "They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up."
Despite feeling "bitter" about the breakup, Lopez tried to prove she's holding her head high, as on Saturday, August 31, she posted a series of images on Instagram from the summer, including a sultry selfie where she flaunted her backside.
Even more telling, in one of the photos, she pictured a T-shirt that read, "She's in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace."
Daily Mail reported on the reunion.