Jennifer Garner's Complete Transformation: Before and After Photos

Despite being busy as a mom, Jennifer also finds time to take care of herself.

She once spoke about why she thought she did not have mom guilt despite juggling her time as a parent and an actress.

"So, if you come from a place of expansiveness instead of feeling just like, ‘I can’t be a mom because I’m also working, and I’m supposed to be guilty all the time...’ You better just lean into wherever you are any day, like right now, just be here when your kids show up, be there and we’ll have a great time," she revealed.