Jennifer Garner's Complete Transformation: Before and After Photos
2002
Jennifer Garner flaunted her natural beauty as she shared her 2002 Golden Globes win for Best Actress in a Television Drama for her role in the series Alias.
2004
The Family Switch star sported full bangs and dangling earrings at the 76th Academy Awards. She also wore a one-shoulder dress that highlighted her fit upper body.
2005
Garner comfortably walked around the neighborhood, donning jeans, a babydoll cami top and flip-flops.
2006
The Adam Project star unleashed her natural beauty when she marked an outing in her smart casual attire.
2007
In 2007, Garner had a full-packed schedule as she did some shopping and met a friend in Beverly Hills, Calif. She rocked her trendy jeans and a black top.
2010
Together with her then-husband, Ben Affleck, Jennifer took Violet and Seraphina to a park where they played soccer together.
2013
Jennifer attended the 24th Producers Guild Awards in her knee-length dress that featured a ruffled skirt.
2015
The Wonder Park voice actress went out in Brentwood in her simple white shirt and jeans.
2016
The mom-of-three enjoyed some me-time at a gym in Brentwood. She donned skintight bottoms and a slightly sheer tank that highlighted her toned physique during the outing.
2017
Jennifer was seen out and about in New York City wearing her dark blue dress and navy high heels.
2018
Jennifer looked chic as she sported a matching dress and shoes at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
2019
The Party Down actress rocked her Gingham minidress and black leather pumps during an outing in New York City.
2021
Makeup-free Jennifer looked cozy in a blue cardigan, white top and black joggers as she accompanied son Samuel in Los Angeles.
2022
Despite being busy as a mom, Jennifer also finds time to take care of herself.
She once spoke about why she thought she did not have mom guilt despite juggling her time as a parent and an actress.
"So, if you come from a place of expansiveness instead of feeling just like, ‘I can’t be a mom because I’m also working, and I’m supposed to be guilty all the time...’ You better just lean into wherever you are any day, like right now, just be here when your kids show up, be there and we’ll have a great time," she revealed.
2024
Jennifer took Samuel to Disneyland to mark his 12th birthday. She opted to wear a simple sweatshirt and jeans to comfortably walk around with her kid.