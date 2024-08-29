Ben Affleck's Middle Child Fin, 15, Takes Driving Lessons as Actor Looks for a Fresh Start After Jennifer Lopez Split: Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's kids are growing up quickly!
On Wednesday, August 28, the exes' middle child, Fin Affleck (née Seraphina), was seen getting behind the wheel for student driving lessons.
The 15-year-old was dressed comfy and casual for outing, donning a blue T-shirt, khaki cargo shorts, black and white Adidas sneakers and colorful mismatched socks. The teen appeared to spend part of the time in the driver's seat and some on the passenger's side.
One week earlier, Fin was seen with their youngest sibling, Samuel, 12, and their famous dad, 52, as they went to grab ice cream.
The Oscar winner and his ex-wife, also 52, share daughter Violet, 18, who they recently dropped off at college in Connecticut.
Their children's big milestones come as Jennifer Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Ben on August 20 after two years of marriage.
As OK! reported, the estranged spouses' different lifestyles and Ben's alleged moodiness contributed to their decision to part ways, something the singer never wanted to do.
"It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind. She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out," one source told a news outlet.
However, "her family and friends agree that it was the right decision," the source added. "She's surrounded by a lot of love and support. She'll be fine. She's strong and always comes out on top."
One of the first signs that their relationship was crumbling was their decision to list the $60 million mansion the exes bought together in 2022. While the Good Will Hunting actor moved out and found a new place closer to his kids, the mom-of-two hasn't found a new permanent place for her and ex-husband Marc Anthony's 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, to live.
"She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well," one source told a news outlet of why it's been difficult for JLo to stay at the pad.
Meanwhile, for the dad-of-three, "moving into a new home was the closure of the relationship," shared an additional confidante.
"Ben needed new energy in his life," they insisted, noting the new location is "more his speed."
"He’s in a better mindset and is pushing forward. Ben feels like he’s been weighed down this year," the source spilled. "He will always care for [Lopez], but he knows the marriage is done, and he wants to focus on himself right now."