'There’s Been a Lot of Healing': Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Are 'Closer Now' After Messy Split

"Ben put Jen through h--- when they were together, but they’ve worked past all of that," an insider explained. "There’s been a lot of healing, and they may be closer now — as friends — than they were when they were a couple."

Part of why the Boston native's dynamic with the 13 Going On 30 actress, 51, has been so easy may be the contrast in dealing with his new wife Jennifer Lopez.

"He seems so relaxed and, well, happy when he’s with Jen, but with J.Lo, he seems tense, even angry at times," the source spilled. "She can be very intense, and Ben gets caught up in that. He can get a little on edge."