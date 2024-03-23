'There’s Been a Lot of Healing': Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Are 'Closer Now' After Messy Split
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's friendship is better than ever!
According to sources close to the formerly married couple, the two have maintained a close relationship as they continue to coparent their children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11.
"Ben put Jen through h--- when they were together, but they’ve worked past all of that," an insider explained. "There’s been a lot of healing, and they may be closer now — as friends — than they were when they were a couple."
Part of why the Boston native's dynamic with the 13 Going On 30 actress, 51, has been so easy may be the contrast in dealing with his new wife Jennifer Lopez.
"He seems so relaxed and, well, happy when he’s with Jen, but with J.Lo, he seems tense, even angry at times," the source spilled. "She can be very intense, and Ben gets caught up in that. He can get a little on edge."
Despite any tensions, the three have been able to work through their issues for the sake of their blended family. "Jennifer, Jen and Ben have had a great relationship for quite some time now,” a separate insider alleged.
"They know there are going to be plenty of times they’ll all be attending the same events together, whether that’s school performances, sports, etc," the insider spilled of Affleck and Garner's kiddos as well as the Selena star's twin's Emme and Max, 16.
"They communicate rather frequently when it comes to their kids, scheduling plans, etc. They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about,” the source explained. “They have a mutual respect for each other as parents and know how well all their kids get along. They want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support.”
"Anything that’s happened in the past is water under the bridge,” they continued. “It’s genuinely a copacetic situation all around.”
The Gone Girl actor, 51, has also approved of the Alias star's boyfriend John Miller. "Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John. They have a mutual respect for each other and are always very friendly with one another," an insider claimed.
"Jen truly never imagined that this day would come again. She says life is full of blessings and surprises," a source spilled of Garner's newfound happiness.
Star spoke with sources close to Affleck and Garner.