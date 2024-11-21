Jennifer Garner 'No Longer Wishes to Have Communication' With Jennifer Lopez After Messy Ben Affleck Divorce, Source Claims
Trouble is brewing between the Jens!
According to a source, Jennifer Garner, 52, and Jennifer Lopez, 55, are not on speaking terms after the “On the Floor” singer’s messy divorce from Ben Affleck.
“Jen no longer wishes to have communication with J.Lo unless it has to do with the kids,” the insider revealed.
“Her friends feel she shouldn’t have allowed herself to get so involved in helping J.Lo fix her marriage to Ben. Especially considering Jen felt pitted against J.Lo at times during their own marriage. Jen is too nice and truly wanted to help, so she tried,” the source explained.
The news came after insiders previously revealed Garner felt like a “pawn” during the demise of Lopez and Affleck’s short-lived marriage.
The sources alleged Garner had taken on the role of “marriage counselor” for the famous duo, and many close to the 13 Going on 30 actress did not like that she was forced to “play mediator.”
Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022 after rekindling their romance from 2004. However, the relationship took a turn in 2024, with the Selena star officially filing for divorce from the Argo actor in August.
Just a few months after Lopez took legal action, a source opened up about how Garner — who was married to Affleck from 2005-2018 — has been a great support for him during this tough time.
"She’s a stabilizing influence, and she’s been a huge support throughout his split," the insider said of the former couple, who share kids Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12. "They’re the best of friends and there’s no awkwardness between them."
Another insider shared how Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, has dealt with the new normal now that Affleck is coming around the house a lot more.
“John has shown incredible patience and that he’s really endeared him to Jennifer,” they shared.
“[Affleck] got a key to come and go as he pleases, and he’s been spending a ton of time at [Garner’s] place, coming over for dinners and hanging with the kids,” the source added. “It’s great for his state of mind and the kids love having him around.”
“Privately, he has been known to find it a little bit intimidating that she’s still so close to Ben,” the insider said of Miller, who was first romantically linked to Garner in 2018. "Especially when he’s reminded about their red-hot connection back in the day.”
Daily Mail reported on the insider's claims about Garner and Lopez's relationship.