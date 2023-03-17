Ben Affleck 'Started To Drink Too Much' While Filming 'Justice League': 'It Was Either That Or Jump Out The Window'

Affleck additionally reflected on his infamous interview with Howard Stern in December 2021, when he claims he was accused of "the idea that I was blaming my wife for my drinking" during his marriage to the 13 Going On 30 actress, as OK! previously reported.

"To be clear, my behavior is my responsibility entirely. The point that I was trying to make was a sad one. Anyone who’s been through divorce makes that calculus of, How much do we try? We loved each other. We care about each other. We have respect for each other. I was trying to say, 'Hey, look, I was drinking too much, and the less happy you become, whether it’s your job, your marriage, it’s just that as your life becomes more difficult, if you’re doing things to fill a hole that aren’t healthy, you’re going to start doing more of those things,'" the Gone Girl actor explained.