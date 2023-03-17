Ben Affleck 'Started To Drink Too Much' While Filming 'Justice League': 'It Was Either That Or Jump Out The Window'
Ben Affleck candidly confessed he was "miserable" while filming Justice League in England during 2016 — frankly admitting the situation lead him to an excessive amount of drinking and almost quitting Hollywood for good.
"That was the worst experience I’ve ever seen in a business which is full of some s***** experiences. It broke my heart," the award-winning actor revealed during a recent interview published on Thursday, March 16.
"There was an idea of someone [Joss Whedon] coming in, like, 'I’ll rescue you and we’ll do 60 days of shooting and I’ll write a whole thing around what you have. I’ve got the secret.' And it wasn’t the secret," Affleck expressed. "That was hard."
"I started to drink too much," the Good Will Hunting star spilled. "I was back at the hotel in London, it was either that or jump out the window."
The overconsumption of alcohol and unhappy lifestyle was harsh enough for Affleck to realize he needed to escape.
"I just thought, 'This isn’t the life I want. My kids aren’t here. I’m miserable,'" the father-of-three — who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — stated. "I thought, 'I don’t want to participate in this in any way. And I don’t want to squander any more of my life, of which I have a limited amount."
Affleck additionally reflected on his infamous interview with Howard Stern in December 2021, when he claims he was accused of "the idea that I was blaming my wife for my drinking" during his marriage to the 13 Going On 30 actress, as OK! previously reported.
"To be clear, my behavior is my responsibility entirely. The point that I was trying to make was a sad one. Anyone who’s been through divorce makes that calculus of, How much do we try? We loved each other. We care about each other. We have respect for each other. I was trying to say, 'Hey, look, I was drinking too much, and the less happy you become, whether it’s your job, your marriage, it’s just that as your life becomes more difficult, if you’re doing things to fill a hole that aren’t healthy, you’re going to start doing more of those things,'" the Gone Girl actor explained.
He continued: "I think I was pretty articulate about that. It was the New York Post who deliberately mischaracterized it in order to make it clickbait, and everyone else then picked it up, and it didn’t matter how many times I said, 'I do not feel this way. I’m telling you, I don’t blame my ex-wife for my alcoholism.'"
Affleck concluded by expressing gratitude for his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, who helps him relax and is always "looking out for" her husband.
The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Affleck.