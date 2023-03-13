Jennifer Lopez Rocks A Casual Look While Touring Lavish $64 Million Pacific Palisades Property With Ben Affleck — See The Photos!
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted taking a closer look at a gorgeous Los Angeles home on Saturday, March 12, as they continue the search for their forever home.
The sprawling property, which comes with a whopping $64 million price tag, is located in the upscale L.A. neighborhood of Pacific Palisades where the duo have been photographed checking out several other lavish houses over the past few weeks.
The "On the Floor" singer sported a messy up-do while rocking a casual weekend look in a white turtleneck top, a baggy pair of light-wash cargo pants and brown boots. Lopez also carried what appeared to be an iPad and a laptop with her.
Meanwhile, the Batman actor looked cozy in a orange, plaid-patterned, flannel coat, jeans and a pair of Air Jordans.
The duo appeared to be walking the property with several contractors. A few of the photos showed the mom-of-two — who shares 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony — making her way through the expansive yard with them, while another revealed the group standing on the porch, near the front door.
Later, both Affleck and Lopez were photographed getting back into their vehicle after the visit.
This is yet another visit in their months-long search for their dream home. As OK! previously reported, the lovebirds are currently nesting at J.Lo's pad in Bel-Air while they take their time choosing the perfect property for their blended family.
"They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place," an insider explained at the time. "But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home."
