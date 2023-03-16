Ben Affleck Denies 'Blaming' Ex Jennifer Garner For His Alcoholism: 'She's Trying To Help Me' 

"We loved each other. We care about each other," he gushed about his relationship with his ex. "We have respect for each other.”

The Town star also clarified what he was hoping to express in his previous interview.

"I was trying to say, 'Hey, look, I was drinking too much, and the less happy you become, whether it's your job, your marriage, it's just that as your life becomes more difficult, if you're doing things to fill a hole that aren't healthy, you're going to start doing more of those things.' I think I was pretty articulate about that," he claimed, alluding that the media misconstrued his actual intent.

"Mischaracterized it in order to make it clickbait, and everyone else then picked it up, and it didn't matter how many times I said, 'I do not feel this way. I'm telling you, I don't blame my ex-wife for my alcoholism.' So, yeah. It's hard," he explained.