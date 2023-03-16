Ben Affleck Denies 'Blaming' Ex Jennifer Garner For His Alcoholism: 'She's Trying To Help Me'
Ben Affleck recalled an interview where he claimed his comments about ex-wife Jennifer Garner were misunderstood.
"I had a really painful experience where I did an interview where I was really vulnerable," the Gone Girl actor told an outlet. “And the entire pickup was something that was not only not right, it was actually the opposite of what I meant."
"The idea that I was blaming my wife for my drinking," the Massachusetts native clarified.
"To be clear, my behavior is my responsibility entirely," he continued. "The point that I was trying to make was a sad one. Anyone who's been through divorce makes that calculus of, How much do we try?"
"We loved each other. We care about each other," he gushed about his relationship with his ex. "We have respect for each other.”
The Town star also clarified what he was hoping to express in his previous interview.
"I was trying to say, 'Hey, look, I was drinking too much, and the less happy you become, whether it's your job, your marriage, it's just that as your life becomes more difficult, if you're doing things to fill a hole that aren't healthy, you're going to start doing more of those things.' I think I was pretty articulate about that," he claimed, alluding that the media misconstrued his actual intent.
"Mischaracterized it in order to make it clickbait, and everyone else then picked it up, and it didn't matter how many times I said, 'I do not feel this way. I'm telling you, I don't blame my ex-wife for my alcoholism.' So, yeah. It's hard," he explained.
- Ben Affleck Insists He Had 'A Good Time At The Grammys,' Reveals What Jennifer Lopez Whispered In His Ear As Cameras Rolled
- Jennifer Lopez Rocks A Casual Look While Touring Lavish $64 Million Pacific Palisades Property With Ben Affleck — See The Photos!
- Ben Affleck Looks Exhausted As He & Jennifer Lopez Figure Out Their Confusing Housing Situation
Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years but split in 2015. They share three children — Violet, 17, Serafina, 14, and Samuel, 11.
However, since the actor and actress’ divorce, they've both found romantic relationships elsewhere. The 13 Going On 30 star has been dating boyfriend John Miller for multiple years, while Affleck recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez.
The Good Will Hunting alum even revealed that the 53-year-old bombshell helped him destress before he spoke with the media.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"So [Jennifer Lopez] tells me today, 'Relax, be yourself. Have fun. You're actually a fun guy who is real and genuine and you just seem so serious,'" Affleck recalled. "Do I seem serious? But as in many things, she's really right. And she loves me. She's looking out for me. She's trying to help me. So it's like, maybe I ought to f***ing listen to her."
E News previously reported on Affleck's interview.