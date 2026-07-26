Ben Folds Says Donald Trump’s Kennedy Center Takeover Made Him Fear Retribution Against Artists

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Ben Folds is speaking out about why he left his role with the National Symphony Orchestra, saying President Donald Trump’s takeover of the Kennedy Center created an environment where artists could be exposed to political retaliation. Folds, who served as the first artistic adviser to the National Symphony Orchestra, made the comments during a July 21 congressional forum convened by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.). The forum focused on Trump’s handling of major U.S. landmarks, including the Kennedy Center, the White House East Wing and the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

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Why Folds Resigned

Source: MEGA He said artists faced political risks at the Kennedy Center.

Folds said he had been brought in to help curate programming and connect artists including Jon Batiste and Sara Bareilles with the orchestra. But after Trump installed his own board members and named himself chair, Folds said the job changed. “With the new partisan toxic environment under the current administration, I could not trust that artists I booked at the Kennedy Center would be safe from retribution if they said or sung something that might displease the president or his political lackeys who now controlled the Center,” Folds said. “I could not perform my job or the mission I was brought on to do, and for this reason, with great sadness, I had no choice but to resign.”

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The Politics of Performing

Source: MEGA He criticized the changing atmosphere following Donald Trump’s leadership changes.

Folds said the Kennedy Center’s new political association has made even the decision to perform there feel loaded. “These days, if an artist agrees to perform at the Kennedy Center, they risk being seen as explicitly endorsing the Trump administration and all of its policies,” he said. “Declining an invitation to perform at the Kennedy Center will have an equal and opposite political effect.”

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Source: MEGA An expert said political polarization affected cultural institutions.

Costas Panagopoulos, professor of political science at Northeastern University, said that tension reflects a broader cultural shift. “As our society has become more polarized and politicized, even historically nonpartisan institutions can reflect partisan elements,” Panagopoulos said. “Anyone associated with these would need to think twice about how these connections are perceived and how it could affect their reputations and appeal,” he added. “No one is immune to partisan consumerism considerations these days.”

An Uncertain Future

Source: MEGA Ben Folds said that politicizing art carried lasting consequences.