Why Selena Gomez Is 'Seething' Over Husband's Takedown of Her Fast-Food Diet
May 24 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Selena Gomez is said to be furious after her husband, Benny Blanco, publicly mocked her eating habits by joking the billionaire actress and singer has the "diet of a 5-year-old" during a live podcast recording with Gwyneth Paltrow.
Sources close to Gomez tell OK! the remarks left the 33-year-old feeling "blindsided," particularly given her past struggles with body scrutiny and online commentary about her health.
The controversy erupted during a "Goop" podcast taping in West Hollywood, during which Blanco, 38, discussed Gomez's eating habits with Paltrow, 53.
He revealed: "This morning I walked in and she was eating Jack in the Box at 6:45 in the morning," before explaining his wife favors "burgers and fries."
Paltrow gasped and replied: "This is NOT Goop approved!"
Blanco then added Gomez "eats the s--- out of" the wellness mogul's Goop Kitchen meals but mainly prefers "whatever is bad for your diet."
He also claimed the Only Murders in the Building star "doesn't really like fruits or vegetables."
A source close to Gomez said the singer felt the exchange crossed a line because of the public attention her appearance has attracted for years.
The insider added: "Selena has spent most of her adult life dealing with people dissecting her body, her health and what she eats. To hear her husband turn it into a punchline in front of a crowd was upsetting for her."
The source added Gomez believed Blanco "should know better given everything she has gone through" and was "seething" over his comments.
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Another insider claimed Gomez was especially frustrated by the tone of the discussion because she has worked hard to develop a healthier relationship with food and cooking in recent years.
The source added: "Selena does not pretend to be a wellness guru, but she also doesn't appreciate being portrayed as some reckless child living on junk food. She thought Benny's comments were unnecessary and insensitive."
Paltrow, whose strict dietary habits have frequently made headlines, has previously spoken about following a "hardcore macrobiotic" lifestyle involving "lots of fish, vegetables, rice, no dairy (and) no sugar," although she later revealed in April 2025 she had started reintroducing sourdough bread, cheese and pasta into her meals.
Gomez has publicly documented her own attempts to improve her culinary skills.
In 2020, she launched the HBO Max series Selena + Chef after describing herself as a "complete disaster" in the kitchen.
Speaking in 2022, the singer admitted she still had her "moments" but said she had "come a long way," rating her cooking ability a "five out of 10." The series ran for four seasons before evolving into Selena + Restaurant in 2024.
Despite the latest controversy, Gomez has frequently praised Blanco's cooking. Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last year, she said her husband cooked "very well" and joked during Thanksgiving preparations she mostly "watch(ed) and encourage(d)" him in the kitchen.
The couple began dating in 2023 after years of collaborating musically. Blanco proposed in December 2024 with a Taco Bell-themed engagement setup, and the pair married in September 2025.
Gomez rose to fame as a child star on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place before building a hugely successful music and acting career.
She went on to release chart-topping albums, launch the billion-dollar beauty brand Rare Beauty and star in Hulu's acclaimed comedy Only Murders in the Building.
Gomez has also become one of the most followed celebrities on social media while speaking openly about mental health and lupus.