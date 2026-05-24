Why Selena Gomez Is 'Seething' Over Husband's Takedown of Her Fast-Food Diet

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Source: MEGA Selena Gomez had past struggles with body image.

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Source: MEGA Benny Blanco revealed Selena Gomez's eating habits to Gwyneth Paltrow.

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He also claimed the Only Murders in the Building star "doesn't really like fruits or vegetables." A source close to Gomez said the singer felt the exchange crossed a line because of the public attention her appearance has attracted for years. The insider added: "Selena has spent most of her adult life dealing with people dissecting her body, her health and what she eats. To hear her husband turn it into a punchline in front of a crowd was upsetting for her." The source added Gomez believed Blanco "should know better given everything she has gone through" and was "seething" over his comments.

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Source: MEGA Benny Blanco claimed Selena Gomez doesn't like fruits and vegetables.

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