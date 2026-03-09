or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Selena Gomez
OK LogoCOUPLES

Selena Gomez Bares Her Butt in Daisy Dukes and Cowboy Boots at Husband Benny Blanco’s Country-Themed Birthday Party: Photos

Photo of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Source: MEGA/@selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez bared her butt in Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots at husband Benny Blanco's country-themed birthday party.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 9 2026, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez channeled her inner cowgirl in a cheeky outfit.

The singer, 33, exposed her backside in a pair of Daisy Dukes at husband Benny Blanco’s 38th birthday party on Sunday, March 8. Gomez shared a series of photos from the country-themed festivities on her Instagram Stories.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Selena Gomez smooched Benny Blanco at his birthday party.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez smooched Benny Blanco at his birthday party.

She paired her ultra-short shorts with a black, cropped long-sleeved button-down shirt and bedazzled, platform cowboy boots. In one snapshot, Gomez leaned forward and kissed her man on the dance floor as he held a drink. Blanco also opted for denim, donning an embroidered jacket, accessorized with a stack of necklaces.

The couple posed alongside a group of friends, who suited the party theme in an array of cowboy hats and boots.

In another picture, Gomez playfully swung from a rope, positioned in front of trees strung with lights.

“Happy birthday cowboy,” she captioned one upload.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Selena Gomez dressed up in cowgirl attire.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez dressed up in cowgirl attire.

The musician further celebrated her man’s birthday with a sweet tribute on her Instagram feed, featuring a combination of wedding snaps, awards show photos taken from a digital camera and silly selfies.

“Happy birthday my love 🥳♥️ I love you with all my heart,” Gomez wrote.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Benny Blanco's Dirty Feet Drama

Image Benny Blanco turned 38 on March 8.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Benny Blanco turned 38 on March 8.

The duo’s romantic weekend comes after they faced controversy surrounding Blanco exposing his dirty feet online. During the first episode of his “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast on Tuesday, February 24, the 38-year-old bared his dirt-covered toes and soles, which social media users were horrified by.

“I can’t believe [Gomez] lets him touch her,” one person wrote under a reposted video from the podcast, while another commented, “LITERALLY WHY would she marry him out of all the men in the world.”

However, the Disney alum wasn’t as bothered, as during the Tuesday, March 3, episode of the “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, she went as far as to kiss his feet.

“You like that?” Blanco asked his co-hosts, while Gomez begged him to not “make it a moment.”

“I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much,” he expressed.

“I love you,” the singer reciprocated.

Benny Blanco Reveals How He Handles Selena Gomez's Bipolar Disorder

Image of Benny Blanco was roasted for showing his dirty feet on his podcast.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Benny Blanco was roasted for showing his dirty feet on his podcast.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Blanco revealed he has learned to cope with Gomez’s bipolar disorder and the manic episodes that may come with it.

“She’ll start to realize she’s having it after, and sometimes she doesn’t even remember when it’s happening,” he explained. “It”s such a delicate thing ’cause you’re not supposed to technically talk to the person, really, about it while they’re deep in it, and even dating her, she’s, like, so hyper-aware. She’ll be like, ‘I think I’m feeling a little manic.'”

Gomez added, “But it is helpful to have a partner that will understand where maybe the temperature is at, and meet you where you are, and then you kind of gradually understand what’s happening.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.