Selena Gomez Bares Her Butt in Daisy Dukes and Cowboy Boots at Husband Benny Blanco’s Country-Themed Birthday Party: Photos

Selena Gomez channeled her inner cowgirl in a cheeky outfit. The singer, 33, exposed her backside in a pair of Daisy Dukes at husband Benny Blanco’s 38th birthday party on Sunday, March 8. Gomez shared a series of photos from the country-themed festivities on her Instagram Stories.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez smooched Benny Blanco at his birthday party.

She paired her ultra-short shorts with a black, cropped long-sleeved button-down shirt and bedazzled, platform cowboy boots. In one snapshot, Gomez leaned forward and kissed her man on the dance floor as he held a drink. Blanco also opted for denim, donning an embroidered jacket, accessorized with a stack of necklaces. The couple posed alongside a group of friends, who suited the party theme in an array of cowboy hats and boots. In another picture, Gomez playfully swung from a rope, positioned in front of trees strung with lights. “Happy birthday cowboy,” she captioned one upload.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez dressed up in cowgirl attire.

The musician further celebrated her man’s birthday with a sweet tribute on her Instagram feed, featuring a combination of wedding snaps, awards show photos taken from a digital camera and silly selfies. “Happy birthday my love 🥳♥️ I love you with all my heart,” Gomez wrote.

Inside Benny Blanco's Dirty Feet Drama

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Benny Blanco turned 38 on March 8.

The duo’s romantic weekend comes after they faced controversy surrounding Blanco exposing his dirty feet online. During the first episode of his “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast on Tuesday, February 24, the 38-year-old bared his dirt-covered toes and soles, which social media users were horrified by. “I can’t believe [Gomez] lets him touch her,” one person wrote under a reposted video from the podcast, while another commented, “LITERALLY WHY would she marry him out of all the men in the world.” However, the Disney alum wasn’t as bothered, as during the Tuesday, March 3, episode of the “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, she went as far as to kiss his feet. “You like that?” Blanco asked his co-hosts, while Gomez begged him to not “make it a moment.” “I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much,” he expressed. “I love you,” the singer reciprocated.

Benny Blanco Reveals How He Handles Selena Gomez's Bipolar Disorder

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Benny Blanco was roasted for showing his dirty feet on his podcast.