98 Degrees Will Continue to Make Music 'as Long as We Enjoy Doing It and the Fans Want to See Us': 'We're Not Going to Stop!'

"This will always be part of our lives, and I think as long as we enjoy doing it and the fans want to see and hear us, then we'll continue to do it. I think music is in such a place now where you don't have to go into the studio for a year and record. We can just go into the studio tonight, we could bang out a song tomorrow and put it out. It's not as intimidating to create new music and new projects as it used to be," Drew, 47, exclusively told OK! on September 19 during their tour stop in Englewood, N.J. "There's a bit more confidence to go on and we're not intimidated by the commitment."

"As long as we don't s--- at it, we'll keep doing it!" Nick, 49, quipped.