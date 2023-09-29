98 Degrees Will Continue to Make Music 'as Long as We Enjoy Doing It and the Fans Want to See Us': 'We're Not Going to Stop!'
Boy bands are creeping up again, and it looks like some are here to stay — at least 98 Degrees isn't going anywhere.
The members — Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre — recently reunited for their latest tour, which will go until Sunday, October 8, and they're excited as to what the future holds.
"This will always be part of our lives, and I think as long as we enjoy doing it and the fans want to see and hear us, then we'll continue to do it. I think music is in such a place now where you don't have to go into the studio for a year and record. We can just go into the studio tonight, we could bang out a song tomorrow and put it out. It's not as intimidating to create new music and new projects as it used to be," Drew, 47, exclusively told OK! on September 19 during their tour stop in Englewood, N.J. "There's a bit more confidence to go on and we're not intimidated by the commitment."
"As long as we don't s--- at it, we'll keep doing it!" Nick, 49, quipped.
The band was first formed in 1995, and their debut single, "Invisible Man," achieved gold-record status after its June 1997 release.
Now that its been decades later, the foursome feel closer than ever and act like brothers (even though Nick and Drew are actually related). "It's fun to be able to do this and perform for the fans. Even when things go wrong or you end up in a dumpy place, it's still fun," Justin, 50, said.
"It's such a weird business. I don't know that we anticipated that it would happen, but we've been pretty fortunate," Jeff, 50, said of their long-lasting fame. "If you put the work and effort into it, you can't control everything. If you treat people the right way and make a quality product, the result should be that you can continue to do that. We happened to be part of that. We'll take it!"
This time around, the handsome hunks are taking the stage in California, New Mexico, Nevada and more, and they noted "it's a completely different show" than prior ones. "We wanted to change it up," Justin said. "We've been doing the same show for a little while, and we wanted to keep it fresh for us and the fans. We got some positive feedback."
"It's extremely flattering and exciting that people want to see us," Drew added. "You try to not put too much pressure on it. We're just appreciative that we're still able to do it and that there are people who are still moved by our music and want to come and see the show. Whether it's 50 people to 50,000, we're going to try and do our best to give them a great show. But the fact that we are still here 25 years later means we've made an impact on people's lives and our music was part of this moment in time for them to want to revisit and go back to. We feel very blessed."
The musicians noted this tour is just "the appetizer" before 2024 arrives. "We're going to follow the trend of re-recording, empowering ourselves by re-recording all of our hits and masters and take ownership of that. We're excited about the re-release and hopefully a great tour will follow," Jeff shared.
"We're planning ahead for spring 2024 — album release, a tour, new masters, it's great. It gives us all the time to plan and create and make it exactly what we want it to be. We're excited for it!" Drew stated. "We're having more fun than ever!"
"We're excited about this run we're on, we're super excited for next year and the new music and bigger tour. Keep an eye out for what comes next. We're loving doing this now more than ever, so we're not going to stop!" Nick concluded.
For more information on the tour, click here.