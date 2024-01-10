10 Best Brad Pitt Movies: 'World War Z,' 'Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood' and More
Ad Astra
Brad Pitt played the role of astronaut Roy McBride in James Gray’s masterpiece, Ad Astra. The film follows the story of the titular character who accepts a mission to Neptune to find out the details of the mysterious disappearance of his father, Clifford McBride, who went to space 30 years before him.
Tommy Lee Jones, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland appeared in the film.
Pitt’s portrayal in the film earned him the Best Actor in a Foreign Firm award at the Seattle Film Critics Society in 2019.
Bullet Train
The David Leitch-directed action-comedy film Bullet Train starred Pitt as an assassin who faces other killers while riding a bullet train. Based on the 2010 novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka, the flick successfully brought home $239.3 million worldwide.
Fight Club
For fans who want to watch Pitt’s classic films, Fight Club is thrilling as the actor and Edward Norton unveil the story of a fight club in a bar basement.
Helen Bonham Carter also appeared as Marla Singer, while Meat Loaf, Jared Leto, Holt McCallany, Zach Grenier, Eion Bailey, Peter Iacangelo and Thom Gossom Jr. joined the ensemble of cast members.
Inglourious Basterds
Decades after the 1978 The Inglorious Bastards was released, Quentin Tarantino found it as an inspiration for his 2009 war film, Inglourious Basterds. It was not a remake of the classic hit, and the filmmaker worked on it for almost a decade due to his struggles with the ending and his other projects, including Kill Bill.
The film explores the story of Pitt’s character, Lt. Aldo Raine, who creates a team of Jewish soldiers in pursuit of assassinating Nazi Germany’s leadership through violent acts of retribution. The group works together with German actress Bridget von Hammersmark, who is also working as an undercover agent.
Legends of the Fall
Based on the 1979 novella of the same title, Legends of the Fall shares the lives of three brothers and their father living in Montana and how things change over time.
The cast members include Keegan MacIntosh, Eric Johnson, Anthony Hopkins, Aidan Quinn, Julia Ormond, Henry Thomas, Karina Lombard and Sekwan Auger, among others. The hit film earned three nominations at the Academy Awards and won one category, Best Cinematography.
Moneyball
Michael Lewis’ book, Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game, inspired Bennett Miller’s biographical film, Moneyball.
In the movie, Pitt’s Billy Beane is a manager who tries to create a team while also dealing with the franchise’s budget for players. With the factors that affect the formation, can the team win the World Series in the future?
The film’s story touched the viewers’ hearts and received six Academy Award nominations and four 69th Golden Globe Awards.
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Pitt met his future wife — now ex — Angelina Jolie on the set of Doug Liman-directed action comedy film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The movie explores the lives of a married couple who learn that they are working as assassins for competing agencies. They receive tasks to kill each other.
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Pitt worked together with another Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio in Tarantino’s highly-recognized film Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood. Set in 1969 Los Angeles, a struggling actor starts exploring the world while enjoying his life before the end of Hollywood’s golden age.
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood boasted a massive ensemble of cast, which included Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, Emile Hirsch, Austin Butler, Al Pacino, Lena Dunham and Mike Moh, among others.
Troy
Pitt took his fans to the past and told the story of the decade-long Trojan War through the late blockbuster filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen’s film Troy. After earning nearly half a billion worldwide, the flick became the 60th highest-grossing film of all time at the time of its release.
Pitt played the role of Achilles, while Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom portrayed the characters of Crown Prince of Troy, Hector, and Prince of Troy, Paris, respectively,
World War Z
Playing the role of former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane, Pitt seeks a solution to end the zombie apocalypse after he and his family get trapped in Philadelphia. The plot won people’s attention, earning over $540 million against its budget of $190 million.
Pitt worked with Mireille Enos, Daniella Kertesz, James Badge Dale and David Morse in the film.