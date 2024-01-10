10 Best Brad Pitt Movies: 'World War Z,' 'Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood' and More

Brad Pitt played the role of astronaut Roy McBride in James Gray’s masterpiece, Ad Astra. The film follows the story of the titular character who accepts a mission to Neptune to find out the details of the mysterious disappearance of his father, Clifford McBride, who went to space 30 years before him.

Tommy Lee Jones, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland appeared in the film.

Pitt’s portrayal in the film earned him the Best Actor in a Foreign Firm award at the Seattle Film Critics Society in 2019.