How The Don Trump-ed Them All: 22 Best Celebrity Mug Shots — From Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton to Donald Trump and Hugh Grant
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan is no longer a stranger to legal issues, including a 2010 arrest when she violated her probation.
According to CNN, the Ugly Betty star violated her probation when she missed her alcohol counseling sessions the court ordered. She was then sentenced to 90 days in jail and 90 more in a rehabilitation facility.
Bruno Mars
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a photo of Bruno Mars – born Peter Hernandez – after the singer was booked at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on September 19, 2010, for cocaine possession charges.
Michelle Rodriguez
The Fast and the Furious franchise actress Michelle Rodriguez made the movie live-action when she got arrested for a single count of driving under the influence. She chose to pay the $500 fine and spend five days in jail instead of doing 240 hours of community service.
Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes found herself in a police station following a suspicion of drunk driving when she hit a sheriff's vehicle in West Hollywood, Calif.
"There was minor paint transfer damage to both vehicles," Lt. William Nash of the West Hollywood police station said, per Reuters. "An investigation was conducted at the scene, and ... Bynes was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol."
Coolio
"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio faced a misdemeanor charge of battery constituting domestic violence after being booked and arrested for beating his baby mama Anabella Chatman. It reportedly rooted in a fight that emerged when he brought another girlfriend over to their home, leading to a physical altercation.
Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf added another mug shot to his collection when he was arrested in Austin, Texas, for public intoxication with no force.
TMZ and KVUE reported that the actor was out of control and "disobeyed the police," who cuffed him and attempted to cross a road with a "Don't Walk" sign.
Bill Cosby
Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby received several sexual assault accusations dating back to the 1960s and was found guilty of several charges. In 2015, he was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault involving Andrea Constand over a decade after a 2004 drug and assault incident.
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber committed several crimes and assaults but was never arrested until 2014 for driving under the influence, resisting arrest while drag racing and driving with an expired license in Miami, Fla. His mug shot gained the public's attention as he posed while smiling, and the picture went viral.
Robert Downey Jr.
Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. had legal issues before his wife gave him an ultimatum to fix his life.
He missed several drug tests related to a 1996 possession charge, leading him to receive a three-year sentence in 1999. However, he ended up serving only a year after getting an early release on the condition of posting bail.
Decades after the experience, he said on the "Armchair Expert" podcast that his 1999 imprisonment was "the worst thing" that ever happened to him.
"You could just feel the evil in the air, and that was no trouble at all because it was kind of like just being in a really bad neighborhood," he said. "There was no opportunity there. There was only threats."
Khloé Kardashian
In 2007, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian was booked for driving under the influence. The court only ordered her to do community service and undergo an alcohol education course after her arrest.
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna was kicked off a flight at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after boarding while intoxicated and causing a disturbance on January 29, 2016. She was booked on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication and a felony charge for possessing less than four grams of a controlled substance, which the police did not disclose.
Conor McGregor
Over the past few years, Conor McGregor had run-ins with the law that led to his arrests.
In March 2019, he was booked after allegedly smashing a fan's phone while the owner was taking photos outside the Fontainebleau Hotel, The Mirror confirmed.
Hugh Grant
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested Hugh Grant on June 27, 1995, for having lewd conduct in his car. He soon released a statement apologizing for his deed, especially while dating Elizabeth Hurley.
"Last night I did something completely insane," he said. "I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say."
Eminem
Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, was charged after he whipped a man who kissed his now ex-wife, Kim Mathers, using a pistol on June 4, 2000. He avoided jail time but faced two years' probation for carrying a concealed weapon.
Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie was arrested in December 11, 2006, for driving under the influence and traveling toward the wrong way on a freeway.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton sparked buzz for her mug shot photo in 2010 when she was booked in Las Vegas for possession of a controlled substance. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Martin, the officers stopped her vehicle due to a belief that she was smoking marijuana in front of the Wynn Hotel.
Jay-Z
On December 2, 1999, the authorities led Jay-Z to the NYPD Midtown South Precinct, where he was booked on a second-degree felony assault charge following an altercation during Q-Tip's album listening party.
Ezra Miller
The Flash actor Ezra Miller showed bizarre behaviors in Hawaii since 2022, where they were soon charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an altercation at a bar. The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, had consecutive arrests in the months thereafter, including a felony burglary.
"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," he said in his first statement to address the issue. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior."
Vanilla Ice
ABC News cited Palm Beach County County Jail's confirmation that rapper Vanilla Ice, who was charged with burglary residence and grand theft in February 2015, was released from jail on the bond after he allegedly stole "the trash" left on the curb.
According to the musician, he planned to purchase goods for his home and found things on the curb that he thought were free to grab.
Macaulay Culkin
Former child star Macaulay Culkin also had an arrest experience on September 17, 2004, when the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office took him into custody for possessing a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription and possession of marijuana.
According to reports, he had around 17 grams of marijuana and 16 milligrams of anxiety and seizures prescription medications. Culkin was also arrested for making an improper lane change and driving 70 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone.
Michael Jackson
Amid the continuous probe into Michael Jackson's child molestation and assault charges years after his death, the late King of Pop was previously arrested by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on November 20, 2003, due to a similar charge.
The "Smooth Criminal" hitmaker was released after he posted $3 million bail.
Donald Trump
Among the mug shots in the world, Donald Trump's jail photo sparked the most buzz due to his iconic "face like stone" look, while the other defendants opted to smile for the camera.
His photo was taken at the Fulton County jail following his arrest on Thursday, August 24, due to his involvement in the efforts to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia. The former POTUS, who got the booking number P01135809, faced three other criminal charges before turning himself in.