How The Don Trump-ed Them All: 22 Best Celebrity Mug Shots — From Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton to Donald Trump and Hugh Grant

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. had legal issues before his wife gave him an ultimatum to fix his life.

He missed several drug tests related to a 1996 possession charge, leading him to receive a three-year sentence in 1999. However, he ended up serving only a year after getting an early release on the condition of posting bail.

Decades after the experience, he said on the "Armchair Expert" podcast that his 1999 imprisonment was "the worst thing" that ever happened to him.

"You could just feel the evil in the air, and that was no trouble at all because it was kind of like just being in a really bad neighborhood," he said. "There was no opportunity there. There was only threats."