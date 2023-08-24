Donald Trump Critics Speculate He May Spend the Night in Jail as Former President Won't Be Arrested Until Later in the Evening
Will Donald Trump be behind bars when the sun rises tomorrow morning?
Just before 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 24, the former president revealed he won't be formally arrested until 7:30 p.m., leaving many to wonder why the booking was so late in the day.
One commenter questioned of the random timing, "Is he trying to spend the night in jail? Because the bail judges have gone home by that time."
"I think he is planning on staying the night, why so late?" asked another.
Others didn't pay attention to the time and were just excited to see his impending mugshot.
"Everybody on their way to purchase a t-shirt #TrumpMugShot," one social media user quipped, while another admitted, "I’ve been waiting for the #TrumpMugshot for such a long long time."
"Nothing brings people on the internet together faster than the release of the #TrumpMugShot," declared a third.
Trump shared the update on his arrest via a Truth Social post.
"Please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION," he said. "THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M."
Trump's upcoming arrest comes one day after he skipped Fox News' Republican GOP debate, instead doing an interview with Tucker Carlson that aired on Twitter, the platform renamed as X.
On Truth Social, he boasted about the interview's viewership, writing, "231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl!"
However, people quickly pointed out that on X, a "view" doesn't actually mean an individual watched it — instead, it singals someone merely saw the clip for at least a second, as they could have scrolled right past it.