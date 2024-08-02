20 Best 'Friends' Cameos of All Time: Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Bruce Willis and More

In an episode from Season 7, Gabrielle Union briefly appeared as Kristen. She won Joey and Ross' attention, leading her to go on dates with both of them.

Although Union was one of the most notable guest stars in Friends, she told Black Film what she felt when she joined the show.

"But as far as Friends, I think I was kinda the guinea pig just so the NAACP doesn't picket in front of the studio. But lucky Aisha [Tyler] got to step in and kinda pick up. As long as there are people of color. It just needs to be a little more diverse," she told the outlet.