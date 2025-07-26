Best New Movies on Netflix in July 2025: From 'Happy Gilmore 2' to 'Wall to Wall' and More
The Old Guard 2
Five years after the original film was released, Charlize Theron is back for another round of thrills in The Old Guard 2.
"The action sequences that we accomplished in the first Old Guard film were really celebrated," she said of the latest installment.
She added to Tudum, "So the first thing we looked at was: How can we raise that bar? There's something for everyone in this movie: Fans who loved the first film, fans who love the original graphic novels — and brand-new fans who are looking for insane action, grounded and relatable characters, gorgeous locations, and a global cast of superstars."
The Old Guard 2, which premiered on Netflix on July 2, chronicles the journey of Andy (Theron) and her team of undying warriors as they continue their mission to protect the world.
Ziam
"A dystopian apocalypse. A swarm of horrifying zombies. A thrilling fight for survival. Can an ex-Muay Thai fighter escape danger before it's too late?" the synopsis for the Thai zombie film, Ziam, reads.
The cast includes Mark Prin, Nychaa Nuttanicha, Vayla Wanvayla, Johnny Anfone, Pim Pimmada, Jason Young, Suphachai Saenphong, Keerati Sivakuae, Phumphat Chartsuriyakiat, Taofa Maneeprasopchok, Duangporn Oapirat, Yok Sirimart and Toungatt Amornwongse.
Ziam is available to stream on Netflix starting on July 9.
Brick
Residents suddenly get trapped in an apartment building by strange black bricks in the Netflix movie Brick.
Released on July 10, the Philip Koch-directed film follows a couple and their neighbors as they attempt to escape their sealed-off apartment complex. It stars Matthias Schweighöfer (Tim), Ruby O. Fee (Olivia) and Frederick Lau (Marvin).
Additional cast members include Salber Lee Williams (Ana), Axel Werner (Mr. Oswalt), Sira-Anna Faal (Lea), Josef Berousek (Anton), Murathan Muslu (Yuri) and Alexander Beyer (Mr. Friedman).
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Madea's Destination Wedding
Tyler Perry impresses his fans as he plays three roles in his latest Netflix film, Madea's Destination Wedding.
The movie, released on July 11, tells the story of "a disapproving father of the bride," "a mysterious groom" and "a matriarch with no time for foolishness" as Tiffany (Diamond White) gets engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht.
"Pack your bags for a Bahamas wedding — Madea style," the synopsis adds.
Joining Perry and White in the cast are Cassi Davis, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Taja V. Simpson, Jermaine Harris and Xavier Smalls.
Wall to Wall
Fresh off Squid Game, Kang Ha-neul continues the suspense in the new Netflix film Wall to Wall, released on July 18.
The South Korean thriller takes viewers into the world of a man who "poured his life savings into a new apartment" but "discovers its walls are full of disturbing noises, hostile neighbors and unsettling secrets."
When Life Gives You Tangerines' Yeom Hye-ran and The Fiery Priest's Seo Hyun-woo also appear in the movie.
Happy Gilmore 2
Adam Sandler is back to play "an older guy who played golf a long time ago" in Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 film.
"Some stuff goes on in his life, and he's different — he's a bit of a mess. And then we try to get his life cooking again," he said of his character.
Out on July 25, Happy Gilmore 2 continues the story of Happy Gilmore as he "isn't done with golf — not by a long shot. Adam Sandler's short-fused legend swings for a comeback to make his kid's dream come true."
In addition to Sandler, the sequel features original cast members Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller and Julie Bowen.