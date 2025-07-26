Best New Movies on Netflix in July 2025: From 'Happy Gilmore 2' to 'Wall to Wall' and More

Five years after the original film was released, Charlize Theron is back for another round of thrills in The Old Guard 2.

"The action sequences that we accomplished in the first Old Guard film were really celebrated," she said of the latest installment.

She added to Tudum, "So the first thing we looked at was: How can we raise that bar? There's something for everyone in this movie: Fans who loved the first film, fans who love the original graphic novels — and brand-new fans who are looking for insane action, grounded and relatable characters, gorgeous locations, and a global cast of superstars."

The Old Guard 2, which premiered on Netflix on July 2, chronicles the journey of Andy (Theron) and her team of undying warriors as they continue their mission to protect the world.