Best UK Casino Sites for 2025 – Top 10 UK Online Casinos, Rated by Experts
The best UK casino sites dominate the market because they know exactly what players want – great games and awesome bonuses.
Jackpot City has got it all figured out with its top-tier game selection and generous welcome package of £100 and bonus 100 spins.
But it’s hardly the only site worth checking out. Our list of the best online casinos in the UK offers something for every type of player. No matter what your preferences may be, these sites will give you what you want.
Best UK Casino Sites
Jackpot City: Best overall
Hippodrome Casino: Great bonuses
PlayOJO: More than 2,000 top-tier slots
Betway: 100+ live dealer games
Grosvenor: Highest-rated mobile apps
Regal Wins: Exciting classic table games
All British: 10% cashback offer
Pub Casino: £100 welcome bonus
Casushi: Exclusive Slingo games
Yeti Casino: Fastest payouts
Here, we have 10 excellent casino sites for UK players. But you’ll still need to know more about them before deciding which to try first, so let’s get stuck in.
1. Jackpot City – Best UK Casino Site Overall
18+ New players only. Deposit at least £20 to get 100% up to £100 and 100 bonus spins. Full T&Cs apply.
Pros:
Over 450 top-tier casino games
Signup offer of £100 and 100 spins
Rare and interesting live game shows
Up to £5,000 in daily tournament winnings
Highly-rated mobile app
Cons:
Could add more reload bonuses
Mobile browser version is a little clunky
Our research concluded that the number one online casino for players in the UK is Jackpot City. This is why.
Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.9/5
Jackpot City proudly offers more than 450 casino games. While this figure has been beaten by a lot of other sites, it’s clear that the selection here has the best games available.
For example, there’s a great number of online slots from big names like Microgaming and Pragmatic Play. You’ll find classics such as Big Bass Bonanza and Cops & Robbers, as well as some potential future classics like Sweet Beast Power Combo and Gold Blitz Ultimate.
There are a lot of live casino games available to try out here as well. We were particularly impressed by the rare, exciting live game shows we found. You should try Monopoly Big Baller and Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt when you get the chance.
Welcome Bonus & Other Offers: 4.9/5
Right now, new players signing up for Jackpot City will get the chance to grab a 100% up to £100 deposit match, as well as 100 bonus spins.
While there’s no reload offer here as such, we were pleased to see Daily Tournaments which can win players up to £5,000. Plus, the Mega Money Wheel’s massive top prize of £1,000,000 is very hard to ignore.
Mobile App: 4.8/5
Jackpot City’s casino can be downloaded straight to your Android or iOS device for free. If you’re going to be playing on your mobile, this is worth doing, as the app is a lot better than the mobile browser version, which we found to be a little clunky.
This is all ironed out in the mobile app though, as this is a much smoother piece of software to use. It appears to feature more of the games, it loads faster, and it looks a lot better.
Final Score: 4.9/5
What’s not to enjoy about Jackpot City? This online casino has something for everyone: great slots, top bonuses, and a strong mobile app.
2. Hippodrome Casino – Top UK Online Casino Site for Bonuses
18+. New UK players only. Deposit at least £20 and get up to £100 in bonuses with 100 spins for Big Bass Bonanza. 50x wagering requirement applies to the bonus funds while 0x applies to bonus spins winnings. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Pros:
Bonus offer of £100 and 100 spins
No wagering on bonus spin winnings
New slots added all the time
Over 1,000 casino games in total
Wide range of leaderboards and tournaments
Cons:
Mobile app UX could be improved
Not as many non-live table games
You might have heard more about the famous Hippodrome land-based casino on Leicester Square, but did you know that the people behind it have also developed one of the best online casino sites in the UK?
Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.8/5
The online casino games at Hippodrome Casino offer something for everyone. For a start, they offer over 800 slot games, more than a lot of other sites. They also appear to add new slots all the time, to keep up to date with the latest trends.
A few hits that have been added recently include Cygnus 5 and Klowns. Both of these games have awesome themes and fantastic graphics.
The rest of the game portfolio looks good as well. Hippodrome Casino offers plenty of live casino games, including Live Bellagio Roulette and Hippodrome’s very own live blackjack game, streamed from the famous casino itself.
Welcome Bonus & Other Offers: 4.9/5
The best bonus at Hippodrome Casino overall is a 100% up to £100 deposit match and 100 bonus spins. That’s a very strong way to get up and running, and it’s even better considering that any winnings you get from the bonus spins don’t have to be wagered before you can cash out.
There are a handful of leaderboards and tournaments that players can get involved with for extra chances to win cash after this, too.
The only thing missing from the bonuses here is a specific reload bonus. That really would have been the icing on the cake.
Mobile App: 4.7/5
Again, you’ll be able to download a direct app for your iOS and Android devices for Hippodrome Casino. However, they don’t have quite as high average ratings as some of our other picks, with average scores at the time of writing of 3.2* and 2.5* in the App Store and the Play Store respectively. It is mainly down to the fact that the app tends to crash from time to time.
The mobile browser version is a lot better, though. We encountered no lagging and crashing when we tried it out.
Final Score: 4.8/5
Hippodrome Casino’s welcome bonus with fair terms and its wide range of leaderboards make it the best place to be for players looking to boost their bankroll and hopefully take home some extra spins.
3. PlayOJO – Best Online Casino UK Site for Real Money Slots
18+ First deposit only. Minimum deposit £10. 50 Bonus spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Each spin is valued at £0.10. No wagering requirements. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Pros:
More than 2,000 slot games to play
Same-day payout processing
No wagering requirements on 50 bonus spins
Multiple casino awards won
Ongoing promotions through Kickers
Cons:
Play Store app could be improved
No deposit match for the welcome offer
The greatest array of slot games in the UK is over at PlayOJO. This multi-award-winning casino site has been stealing the headlines recently, and its slots are a key part of the reason for that.
Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.8/5
PlayOJO is home to a total of over 2,000 slot games, and that beats most other online casino sites across the UK. Don’t worry, though. It’s still all killer, no filler here.
We spent some time looking through the collection and simply did not find a bad title. That’s probably something to do with the fact that all of the slot games here come from established providers, like NoLimit City and NetEnt.
A lot of these online slots have bonus spin rounds as well, so there’s extra winning potential there.
Welcome Bonus & Other Offers: 4.7/5
You can sign up for 50 bonus spins with no wagering requirements when you register for an account with PlayOJO. All you need is at least £10 deposit as a new player.
The lack of wagering requirements means you can cash out anything you win straight away. And the same-day payouts mean you’ll get your money back into your bank account or eWallet very quickly.
There are a handful of extra promotions up for grabs through the Kickers and A-Listers programs as well. The former is daily offers, like extra spins, and the latter is a pretty detailed loyalty program.
Mobile App: 4.8/5
One of the awards that PlayOJO has recently won is EGR Operators Mobile Casino of the Year for 2023, and we can see why. PlayOJO’s mobile app has picked up ratings of 4.5* on average in the App Store, thanks to its lovely graphics, quick loading, and general reliability.
The Play Store app isn’t quite as smooth to use, and its lower average score of 3.9* reflects that. But at the end of the day, it’s still a strong piece of software.
Final Score: 4.8/5
Having spent some time playing games at PlayOJO, it’s become pretty clear to us why this site has won so many awards.
4. Betway – Best UK Casino Site for Live Dealer Games
18+. New UK players only. Deposit a minimum of £10 and get up to £50 worth of bonuses. Offer valid until 7 days after registration. 50x wagering requirement on bonus. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Pros:
8 original live casino games
More than 100 live dealer games
15 live poker game options
Live games from Playtech
Excellent game categorisation
Cons:
No bonus spins with welcome offer
Desktop site is a little cluttered
The array of live casino games at Betway is quite exceptional. They stock all the classics from top game studios and some unique titles that you won’t be able to play anywhere else.
Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.8/5
We counted over 100 live dealer games at Betway. Only the best online casinos offer this game selection. The choice includes all kinds of roulette and blackjack, game shows such as Travel Fever and Snakes & Ladders, lottery games, and more.
There are 15 live poker games to play, which is way more than most other online gambling sites. Variants of these include Texas Hold’Em and Caribbean Stud.
The quality of the live games at Betway is superb. Most of these options come from Evolution Gaming and Playtech, two providers that many consider amongst the best in the world.
Betway even offers eight exclusive titles like Betway Football Roulette and Betway Blackjack 1.
There are plenty of online slots and other types of games to play at Betway as well – over 500 games in total.
Welcome Bonus & Other Offers: 4.6/5
Betway is currently offering new players a 100% up to £50 deposit match to use in the casino section. Obviously, this is not quite as large as some of the other welcome bonus offers we’ve looked at already, but it can still go a long way, especially with the quality of games you can play with it.
Mobile App: 4.9/5
Betway’s casino app is incredibly high-scoring in the App Store and the Play Store. It’s picked up average scores of 4.7* and 4.2* respectively.
Why? Well, great design is the key reason. The whole feel of the app is very professional, and while it may not be the most visually pleasing, it is highly reliable, and that’s the main thing for players by the looks of it!
Final Score: 4.8/5
It might be more known as one of the top sports betting sites online, but the casino section at Betway has been turning a lot of heads recently. With such a great selection of live dealer games, it’s clear to see why.
5. Grosvenor – Best Mobile Casino Site in the UK
18+. New, ID Verified players only. Deposit a minimum of £20 to qualify for up to £30 bonus. 30-day bonus expiry. Maximum win amount is £2,000. 30x wagering requirement. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Pros:
£30 bonus plus 100 extra spins
Most payouts processed instantly
Three separate casino apps
4*+ ratings in the mobile app stores
Over 300 casino games
Cons:
Lower max deposit on the bonus
No reload bonuses
Grosvenor is the best place to be for mobile casino players. Their portfolio of mobile apps is the best in the business.
Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.6/5
The total number of casino games at Grosvenor currently stands at over 1,000. We’re particularly impressed by the jackpot slots at Grosvenor. The site offers games from very high-paying networks like Jackpot King and Mega Moolah. You’re going to be spoiled for jackpot choice here.
Another part of the Grosvenor game collection that we enjoyed is the ability to play live games with real dealers at the brick-and-mortar Grosvenor casino locations across the country, such as Nottingham and London. This unique feature gives Grosvenor a real edge.
The inclusion of a few more table games and crash games in the future would be good to see.
Welcome Bonus & Other Offers: 4.6/5
There’s a ‘bet £20, play with £50’ offer for new customers at Grosvenor. So, you’re getting a £30 bonus along with 100 extra spins when you make the first qualifying payment of £20 or more. Keep in mind that this offer excludes PayPal users.
After this, you can participate in a few tournaments, but there are no reload bonuses up for grabs. We’d love to see more offers like this, especially for loyal players.
Mobile App: 4.9/5
Players can download three separate casino mobile apps for Grosvenor from the App Store and the Play Store. One is for live games, one is for general casino games, and the other is for live poker.
We checked out all three of these apps and got on well with them. The rich colour scheme and immersive theme make for an exciting gameplay experience, and the layout is exactly how one would want it to be.
The scores in the app stores reflect this. For example, the regular casino app has an average score of 4.2* in the App Store right now, with more than 12,000 reviews. That’s impressive.
Final Score: 4.7/5
Grosvenor is the country’s most famous land-based casino chain by a long way, and they’ve used their casino expertise to put forward a casino site that is easily one of the best in the UK.
How We Ranked the Top Online Casino Sites in the UK
Slots & Other Casino Games
The UK’s favourite casino games are real money online slots, so these are front and centre when ranking the online casino game selections of each site. But it’s also important that we see live games, blackjack, poker, and more.
Welcome Bonus & Other Offers
Almost all online casino sites in the UK have a welcome bonus to bring in new players. This is usually the most generous offer you can grab at any online casino. But it’s not the only bonus we want to see, as reload bonuses and loyalty programs can come in handy as well.
Mobile App
Many online casinos regulated by the UK Gambling Commission offer actual, downloadable mobile apps that you can get from the Play Store and the App Store, etc. These tend to be better to use, but failing those, a high-quality mobile browser site will do the trick.
Payment Methods & Payout Speed
It makes life easier for players if there is a good selection of payment methods to deposit and withdraw at an online casino. Moreover, online casinos with fast payouts are highly appreciated. No one wants to have to wait for ages to see their winnings.
Customer Support
Hopefully, we won’t ever have to speak to the customer support team at an online casino, as everything will go smoothly. But it is still important to know that someone will help us out right away if we run into a problem.
Why is Jackpot City the Best British Casino Online?
Jackpot City’s popularity is a product of all its amazing features, but these are the highlights of why it got the title of the best online casino site in the UK.
Great App: The sleek design and high compatibility of the Jackpot City casino mobile app make it one of the best in the country.
Top Offers: Jackpot City offers one of the best welcome bonuses in the UK, and you can get more here via the tournaments.
Live Games: This UK casino site is one of the best for those looking for live poker, game shows, and more.
Jackpot Slots: There are up to £1,000,000 prizes to be won by playing jackpot slots at Jackpot City.
Are UK Online Casino Sites Better than Land-Based Casinos?
The UK is a great country to enjoy land-based casinos, but still, we’re pretty confident that it’s better to play online. Here’s why.
Welcome Bonuses: Do you know of any land-based casinos offering players bonus spins and deposit matches just for registering? Because we don’t.
Mobile Apps: You can play wherever you go if you download a casino mobile app or use a mobile site. Plus, because you have 24/7 access, you don’t have to worry about closing times.
More Payment Methods: Cards, e-wallets, vouchers, and more can be used to fund online casino accounts.
Safety of Online Casino Sites in the UK
As much as we’ve been finding you the top UK online casinos for games, payouts, bonuses, etc., the most important factor we consider is player safety. We made sure all of our top 10 picks were as safe as they could be so that you can play with peace of mind.
There are a few key things that we looked into to ensure that this was the case. If you want to play at another UK casino site away from our top picks, we implore you to study these things as well.
How to Tell if a UK Online Casino Site is Legit
Here are the main criteria that we considered when deciding whether our UK casino site recommendations were safe. We recommend that you do the same thing if you decide to sign up for a site outside of our selections.
Player Comments: Read up on what other players’ experiences at any given casino site have been, to give yourself an idea of how you’re going to get on as a player yourself.
Payout Rates: Consider the RTPs of the games at any casino site. The higher the RTPs, the more trustworthy the casino site tends to be.
Bonus Terms: Always read the wagering requirements, time limits, and game exclusions of a casino bonus. If they’re too strict, the bonus is going to be hard to use, and this also looks bad for the trustworthiness of the casino itself.
Game Providers: A strong list of casino game providers, like NetEnt and Evolution Gaming, is generally good news. These companies will not do business with untrustworthy online casinos.
Importance of Licensing when Choosing a UK Online Casino Site
Another important factor that ensures safety for UK online casino players is licensing. All of our top 10 picks are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, one of the safest licensing bodies in the world. They keep an eye on the following things to protect UK players.
Game Audits: The UKGC orders audits of casino games to ensure they pay out fairly.
Complaint Handling: Online casinos licensed by the UKGC have an obligation to respond to complaints in a timely and efficient manner.
Vulnerable Player Protection: You won’t be able to sign up for accounts without verification under the UKGC, and you’ll have access to responsible gambling tools.
Money Laundering: One of the key roles of the UKGC is to put a stop to money laundering through online casinos in the country.
Which UK Online Casino Sites Have the Best Payouts?
Jackpot City: 96.5% average RTP
Hippodrome Casino: 96.5% average RTP
PlayOJO: 96.4% average RTP
Betway: 96.1% average RTP
Grosvenor: 96% average RTP
To consider the ‘best payouts’, we need to look at the payout rates of the games. And according to our calculations, Jackpot City and Hippodrome Casino are the top picks for average payouts overall.
What Games Can You Play at the Best UK Casino Sites?
The best UK casino sites worth signing up for are going to have all kinds of games available. These will likely include the following.
Slot Games: You’ll find 100s, if not 1000s, of online slots at casinos in the UK. The range of choice is really quite staggering these days.
Blackjack: This famous card game is pretty abundant at UK casino sites. It also has the potential to pay out well, with some of the highest RTPs online.
Roulette: The classic roulette wheel is one of the icons of the casino world, and you can enjoy it in live and non-live modes at online casinos in the UK.
Bingo: Another really popular game in the UK is bingo. It might not pay out as well on average as some of the other games, but it’s still a lot of fun to play.
The Importance of RTP When Choosing a Casino Game
RTP stands for ‘Return to Player’, and it quite literally shows us how much a game pays out on average. For example, a game with a 96% RTP will pay out £96 for every £100 staked on it.
The actual payout of the game could be a lot higher or a lot lower than this, though. This depends on a few factors, but mostly the ‘volatility’. A highly volatile game is going to pay out larger wins, but less frequently, so the average payout could be a lot higher or lower.
Best UK Casino Sites – FAQs
What Payment Methods Can I Use at UK Casino Sites?
A lot of online casinos in the UK have similar payment methods. VISA, Mastercard, Paysafecard, Apple Pay, and Paysafecard are often on the list. Bitcoin casinos are not as common in the UK though.
What Online Casino Site Has the Best Deposit Bonus for UK Players?
Jackpot City and Hippodrome Casino offer two of the best casino bonuses in the UK. Or, if you’d prefer to avoid wagering, PlayOJO’s 50 no-wagering bonus spins are a treat.
Can You Play for Real Money at the Best Casino Sites UK Has to Offer?
Yes, most online casinos in the UK accept and pay out real money. Fingers crossed for your chance to win!
Are UK Online Casino Games Rigged?
Online casino games cannot be rigged. There are all kinds of audits etc. to ensure that they pay players fairly.
What is the Best Online Casino UK Players Can Join?
Jackpot City is the best online casino in the UK right now. There isn’t a casino site to tick all the boxes in quite the same way.
Can You Play at UK Casino Sites on Your Mobile Device?
Yes, many UK casino sites even have downloadable mobile apps that you can use for a better mobile casino gaming experience. Grosvenor is a great option for this.
Are UK Online Casino Sites Legit?
Yes, UK online casino sites are legit since they are regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. It is one of the strictest licensors in the world. This means you’re going to be well looked after by the sites, as they have to behave to keep their license.
Top 5 Online Casino Sites in the UK, Compared
We’re going to compare the five best UK casino sites one more time and remind ourselves of the casino bonuses available for new players at each of them.
Jackpot City: Here, we have the number one online casino site in the UK. There are quite a few reasons for this, not least of which is the 100% up to £100 deposit match and 100 spins all new players can get their hands on. T&Cs apply.
Hippodrome Casino: You’ll find all kinds of great bonuses to enjoy at Hippodrome Casino, but the best one is the welcome offer. It’s another 100% up to £100 deposit match plus 100 bonus spins. T&Cs apply.
PlayOJO: There really isn’t a better place to find online slots than PlayOJO, with over 2000 to choose from. If you want to check them out, you can get 50 no-wagering bonus spins when you sign up. T&Cs apply.
Betway: Your top casino site choice in the UK if you want to play live casino games will be Betway. The signup bonus here is a 100% up to £50 deposit match. T&Cs apply.
Grosvenor: The three mobile apps at Grosvenor give customers a lot of choice and a lot of quality. Sign up here and you can get £30 in bonus cash on top of your first deposit of £20. T&Cs apply.
First Steps to Sign Up at Online Casino Sites in the UK
Now, it’s time to get your new UK casino account. Allow us to show you how to do that in four easy steps.
1. Create Your Account
Choose one of the top 10 casinos
Fill out the signup form
Create your password
2. Verify Your ID
Agree to the terms
Click the email link
Upload your ID
3. Make a Payment
Go to the cashier
Choose a payment method
Enter the minimum amount to qualify for the welcome bonus
4. Play Games
Enjoy your welcome bonus
Meet the wagering requirements
Cash out when you’re ready
Top Tips for Playing at Casino Sites in the UK
Grab Most of the Welcome Offers
Welcome bonuses are the way forward if you want extra cash and spins to play with, so grab as many as you can.
Verify Your ID on Signup
It can take time to get verified, and you won’t be able to cash out without doing so, so we recommend doing this the moment you get your account set up.
Read All Site Terms and Conditions
Pay attention to the clauses in the site contracts. Make sure you know what you’re signing up for.
Don’t Forget Leaderboards and Loyalty Programs
If you’re a more regular player, you might have the chance to win some more cash or boost your bankroll a little further with these types of programs.
Choose the Right Payment Method
Whether it be a debit card, an e-wallet, a mobile payment, a voucher, or something else, it’s important to consider which payment method is best for you.
Use Responsible Gambling Features
Deposit limits and time checks are important for helping you stay in control of things with online gambling.
So, Did You Find the Best UK Casino Sites for You?
When it comes to the best casino sites, UK players are very much in luck. The UK Gambling Commission regulates 100s of online casinos to ensure players here are as safe as possible. And, the casinos themselves certainly aren’t lacking in quality.
From our experience, the best UK casino site is Jackpot City. This is an online casino with one of the most generous welcome bonuses in the UK and a near-perfect array of casino games.
All of our top picks offer interesting deals. You can try them out and explore as many sites as possible. Just do it responsibly. Good luck!
