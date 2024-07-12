Bethenny Frankel Blasted for Saying the Hamptons Isn't Just for Rich Communities: 'She Needs To Stop'
Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is no stranger to controversy, especially after a recent comment she made on TikTok has taken the internet by storm.
When talking about being Out East, Frankel stated: “So, The Hamptons is an amazing place because it’s farm meets beach meets woods and there are all kinds of people here. It’s not only rich people. That’s not a joke. Okay? There are all kinds of people.”
“There is a big Latin community here,” Frankel added. “Big. There is an African-American community here on the beach. Beautiful houses. I had a house there one summer." After X account @notcapnamerica posted the clip, it went viral, garnering over 2 million views and leading to a multitude of people attacking Frankel for the comment.
“’Not just rich people’ then proceeds to mention Latinos and African Americans… I’m so tired,” one user wrote in response to Frankel’s diatribe, with another user piping in to share, “Black people have always lived in The Hamptons. And yes, some of them are wealthy. She needs to stop.’" “So… Latins and African Americans can’t be rich?” another user questioned of Frankel’s comments. “Or is it that she thinks all Latins and African Americans are poor? Where was the need to differentiate race from wealth? Rich can pertain to anyone. I’m confused. The sad part is she acts like she doesn’t see how racist that was. But she can’t be that naive.”
Some users did come to her defense, though, surmising the comment was misinterpreted.
One such X user shared, “Hey brother. Just don’t think she meant it how it sounds. She meant not just rich white people but rich Latins and African Americans. She’s trying to showcase the diversity of the area but just mangled it. Nobody in the Hamptons on the beach can afford to live in that area unless they are wealthy. This is not a Joe Biden ‘poor kids VS white kids’ moment. God bless you and yours.”
Recently, Frankel reunited with former RHONY costar Luann de Lesseps, but this also strummed up dissension, with de Lesspes claiming she found the reunion to be "disingenuous."
Frankel also made headlines this year for an issue with the store Chanel, calling them elitist after they turned her away one day at the door while wearing a T-shirt and then allowing her inside the next day when she was dressed up in designer wear.