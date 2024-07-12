Bethenny Frankel Blasted for Saying the Hamptons Isn't Just for Rich Communities: 'She Needs To Stop'

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is no stranger to controversy, especially after a recent comment she made on TikTok has taken the internet by storm.

When talking about being Out East, Frankel stated: “So, The Hamptons is an amazing place because it’s farm meets beach meets woods and there are all kinds of people here. It’s not only rich people. That’s not a joke. Okay? There are all kinds of people.”