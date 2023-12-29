Bethenny Frankel Criticized for Sharing Bikini Photos of Her 13-Year-Old Daughter: 'So Inappropriate and Exploitative'
Bethenny Frankel and her daughter, Bryn, are ringing in 2024 by soaking up the sunshine in Turks and Caicos, but some fans were taken aback by the vacation photos she's been posting on Instagram.
The pictures in question showed herself on the beach in a colorful patterned swimsuit and her 13-year-old wearing a turquoise bikini.
"Two jerks in TURKS. After a hardworking year, mixed with some medical issues, this trip was an impulse decision and I think we made a good choice…" the reality star captioned the pictures. "New Year’s resolutions incoming and being crafted as we speak… xoxo."
The mom-of-one, 53, added several hashtags as well, writing, "#mommyandme #turksandcaicos #vacation #daughterlove #beachtime #traveltime #memories."
The upload evoked criticism, with one person writing in the comments section, "Not sure the picture of your young daughter is a great idea considering some of the people on social media 🤔."
"Please keep your beautiful daughter out of social media to [sic] young," another follower wrote, with a third writing, "Swimsuit shots of your daughter are so inappropriate and exploitive [sic]."
However, plenty of the RHONY alum's admirers came to her defense, insisting there was nothing wrong with the snaps.
"She’s in swimwear at the beach and her mom took her picture," one person pointed out. "I don’t understand the outrage."
"Anyone can go to the beach and see people in swimwear and take pictures," said a second fan. "There's nothing lewd or suggestive about it..she's covered up in a bikini, and if your mind works that way, you better take a look at yourself."
"People always throwing hate. Why?! They are a dynamic mother/daughter duo," said a third, while a fourth social media user shared, "Bryn isn't 8 years old. She's a teenager. Bethenny knows what's best for her child."
Frankel's relaxing trip comes after a stressful year, as she was planning to sue Bravo, the network that made her famous, for abuse. However, she revealed in October that she's no longer going through with the lawsuit.
The Skinnygirl founder claimed the company "preys on and profits from the emotionally flawed and damaged," calling their countless reality shows "an environment designed to exploit women."
In a legal letter, her lawyer accused NBC and Bravo of purposely manufacturing "mental instability" for cast members by giving them “alcohol while depriving them of food and sleep, as well as denying mental health treatment for those displaying obvious and alarming signs of mental deterioration."
The paperwork also claimed that due to NDAs, it isn't possible for reality stars to report the situations.
Bravo countered their talent is "free to discuss and disclose any allegedly unlawful acts in the workplace, such as harassment or discrimination, or any other conduct they have reason to believe is inappropriate.”